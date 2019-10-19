About the author



Finian Cunningham has written extensively on international affairs, with articles published in several languages. He is a Master's graduate in Agricultural Chemistry and worked as a scientific editor for the Royal Society of Chemistry, Cambridge, England, before pursuing a career in newspaper journalism. He is also a musician and songwriter. For nearly 20 years, he worked as an editor and writer in major news media organisations, including The Mirror, Irish Times and Independent.

Britain's PM will not have his "do or die" Brexit blockbuster finale. It's more like "fight to live another day." There's too many imponderable permutations and sequels in Britain's tortuous path to leave the European Union.When Boris Johnson took over Downing Street in July, he blustered about taking Britain out of the EU by an October 31 deadline. No ifs, no buts. Just do it. He saidBut bumptious Boris has rowed back considerably.Johnson's departure arrangement with Brussels marksHe's no longer telling the EU "to go whistle."That avoids the return of a physical border on the island of Ireland, which would have been politically explosive to the peace process in that country with a recent legacy of conflict.In that way, Johnson's draft deal is not too dissimilar to that of his predecessor Theresa May, who also sought to avoid an Irish border with her "backstop" formula.It's another high-wire act for Johnson's cabinet to get the latest Brexit episode past parliament. This prime minister's record of success is dismal, having been defeated several times already in House of Commons votes.Johnson's Conservative government is betting on a long shot in a topsy-turvy numbers game. With 287 Tory MPs, he doesn't have an outright parliamentary majority since he kicked out 21 rebel MPs who defied him in a vote last month. That meansEven if the Tory rebels forgive Johnson, that's still not enough to get over the line of a 320-vote majority. Johnson will require some opposition MPs from Labour, Lib-Dems, Scottish Nationalist Party and others to join his ranks to vote Yes.So, Johnson is going to have to rely on a handful of rebels within Labour to back him.Without a deal being passed in parliament, the haplessfrom the EU for more negotiations.If Johnson decides to crash out, he could then be embroiled in a court battle for defying the law. That's unlikely because he has recently cast off his previous gung-ho attitude to seek a deal with other EU leaders.That's another whirl of the Brexit wheel of fortune, or misfortune.If a deal somehow squeezes through parliament this weekend, Britain will be able to officially leave the EU by October 31.between Britain and Brussels.The exceptional status being bestowed on Northern Ireland is unknown regulatory territory. It's unclear how the new regulatory border between the British mainland and the island of Ireland will work in practice with controls and checks being imposed on trade trafficking across the Irish Sea.The Conservative Party has traditionally relied on the unionists to help pass legislation in the Westminster parliament by voting with the London government. In the current parliament, the Tory government's precarious majority has made it even more reliant on the DUP votes.The DUP thus wields a de facto veto over Brexit proceeding. However,They perceive the proposed Brexit arrangement as a diminution of Northern Ireland's status as part of the United Kingdom.To avoid that outcome, the DUP are willing to vote down Johnson's deal which will inevitably throw the Brexit process into even more tortuous uncertainty.A possible "united Ireland" has always been the bête noire for hardline pro-British unionists in Northern Ireland over the past century and more. Their constituency is a minority in Ireland as a whole. Most people in Northern Ireland voted to remain within the EU during the 2016 referendum on Brexit. Yet here we have die-hard unionists effectively pushing for a Brexit in the hardest terms.Historically, it was the Conservative Party that fomented the cause of unionism in Ireland. More than a century ago, Tory leaders like Winston Churchill and Bonar Law coaxed unionists based mainly in the north of the country - through centuries of British colonization - into armed insurrection in order to defy a majority Irish population demanding full independence from Britain. That led to the eventual partition of Ireland in 1920-22 into a small northern state dominated by unionists under British jurisdiction and a nominally independent southern Irish state. It wasUnionism in Northern Ireland - a minority constituency in Ireland as a whole but then a majority in the partitioned northern state - was cynically used by the British establishment to wield a veto over Ireland's democratic rights and national sovereignty. Ironically, the intransigent unionists have now ended up holding Britain's politics hostage with their defiance over Brexit. It all comes down to the fact thatBritain's establishment is reaping what it sowed.