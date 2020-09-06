© unknown



"We came in after a government and negotiating team that had blinked and had its bluff called at critical moments and the EU had learned not to take our word seriously. So a lot of what we are trying to do this year is to get them to realise that we mean what we say and they should take our position seriously.



"That's what being an independent country is about, that's what the British people voted for and that's what will happen at the end of the year, come what may."

"More and more people have come to the conclusion that Brexit ideology trumps Brexit pragmatism in the UK government.



"If the UK really wanted to jump off the Brexit cliff edge for ideological reasons, there would be no way for the EU to stop this. If, on the other hand, the UK's approach became more pragmatic and realistic, there would probably be a good chance to save the negotiations and agree on a deal."

"I don't think that we are scared of this at all. If we can reach an agreement that regulates trade like Canada's, great. If we can't, it will be an Australian-like trading agreement and we are fully ready for that."

Britain will not blink first in Brexit trade negotiations with the European Union and is not scared of a no-deal exit at the end of the year, the country's top Brexit negotiator warned the bloc on Sunday. Britain left the EU on January 31 but talks have so far made little headway on agreeing a new trade deal for when a status-quo transition arrangement ends in December. Talks are due to resume in London on Tuesday but they have stalled over Britain's insistence that it have full autonomy over state aid and its demands over fishing. British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the week ahead would be a wake-up call for the EU. "We've got to a position where there's only two points really that are holding us back," he told the BBC's Andrew Marr programme. On state aid, Raab said Britain had led the charge against government intervention since the 1980s, but the issue was "an absolutely critical element of policy making". Said one EU diplomat: Frost said a lot of preparation had been done for a possible exit without a trade deal: