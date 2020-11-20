© REUTERS / Alexey Pavlishak



Accusations of human rights violations on the Crimean Peninsula are an invention, according to a leading Russian politician, who has told United Nations representatives to visit the region and see for themselves.After the UN adopted a resolution condemning alleged discrimination in Crimea, which was reabsorbed by Russia in 2014, Leonid Slutsky, the chairman of the Russian Parliament's Committee on International Affairs, said the body was "biased." According to him, the move was driven by "the collective West and its satellite states."Slutsky criticizedHe added thatAccording to Slutsky, if UN officials want to verify the situation in the region, which Ukraine still claims as part of its territory, they should see it first-hand.On Wednesday,Moscow has strongly denied the allegations, with Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova telling journalists on Thursday that Ukraine was "using the UN platform to peddle its groundless political and territorial claims to Crimea.". However, Kiev has sought to make any journeys difficult, threatening to blacklist and bar anyone who crosses into Crimea without having first been through Ukraine on a valid visa. Authorities especially make it hard for journalists, who are forced to wait for days until their application is processed and then must travel, usually overland on poor roads, for around nine hours, to reach the border. With Ukraine also having banned direct flights from Moscow, it's difficult for correspondents to access Crimea on terms agreeable to Kiev.In 2018,, which has historically been a popular holiday destination for both Russians and Ukrainians.The United States has championed the resolution at the UN in New York, with its representatives not just claiming that Crimeans face widespread discrimination, but also calling for Russia to "return full control of the Peninsula to Ukraine."