Trump Twitter
© The White House/Joyce N. Boghosian/Twitter
Twitter again labeled multiple from President Donald Trump as misinformation on Monday as he continues to fight the results of the 2020 election.

Trump wrote twice Monday morning — once just after midnight, and a second time shortly after 9:00 am EST — that he "won the election." Both messages earned cautionary disclaimers from Twitter.


The president fired off several other tweets on Monday that earned disclaimers, including claims that Dominion Voting Systems "rigged" the 2020 election and that the recount ordered by Georgia's Secretary of State "means nothing because they are not allowing signatures to be looked at and verified."


Trump's campaign has filed more than a dozen election-related lawsuits in several states, but he appeared to admit Sunday that President-elect Joe Biden had won the election.

"He won because the election was Rigged," Trump tweeted. "NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn't even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more!"


He later clarified on Sunday that his earlier tweet was not a concession, a message that also earned a "disputed" label from Twitter.