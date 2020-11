© Getty Images / Yoshiyoshi Hirokawa

Asian kids were excluded from the 'people of color' category in a performance report of a Washington school district, leading to both online mockery and debate about opportunity gaps and race.The North Thurston Public Schools (NTPS) district highlighted the difference between "students of color" and "white/Asian students" in their equity report on study performance and discipline.The district data was meant to not just present academic averages, but also highlight "opportunity gaps for historically underserved students of color," a group to which Asian American kids did not belong, according to the graphs.Notably, the NTPS had specifically used race as the criteria for dividing kids into the two groups, which did not sit well with some Twitter users.At the same time, on their website, the district was still separating white and Asian students, while promoting itself as "the most diverse" school district in the South Sound area.However, it also led to a public conversation on race and opportunity gaps.Commenters speculated that perhaps income inequality would have been a more relevant marker of opportunity gaps. "Look how much bigger the poverty to non-poverty gap is," one person tweeted, comparing the various stats in the NTPS graphic.Despite these statistically noteworthy achievements, Asian Americans still experience racial discrimination at about the same frequency as African Americans, according to the Pew research center. Furthermore, recent reports say that these instances might have become more common amid the Covid-19 pandemic, which started in China.