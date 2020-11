© Getty Images/SOPA Images/LightRocket

"Every citizen deserves to have faith in the integrity of the election process and its outcome. It is our responsibility, as elected public servants, to assure the people of Michigan of the process's integrity through complete transparency and the faithful investigation of any allegations of wrongdoing, fraud, or abuse."

"real people willing to face legal consequences to their lives and livelihoods to stand by their assertions. These claims deserve our full attention and diligent investigation to ensure fairness and transparency in our election process."

Michigan GOP state senators are asking the Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson to issue a full audit of the votes cast in the Nov. 3 general election before the state certifies the results. Their letter states:one of which marked 2,000 Republican ballots as Democrat in Oakland County. All of the allegations, the letter states, are confirmed in more than 100 sworn affidavits bywho testified that election officials at the convention center in downtown Detroit appeared to be"Election officials never allowed Mr. Larsen to re-enter the counting room to fulfill his duties as a poll challenger after he had discovered the fraud which was taking place," the affidavit said.One day after the state senators wrote the letter,by the Great Lakes Justice Centersaying they were "incorrect and not credible." The judge's order, the Wall Street Journal notes Just one day after the election, the Trump administration announced it was filing a lawsuit in Michigan , saying Republicans were denied access to observe and oversee the opening and counting of ballots in the state. State law requires participation by both major parties in vote counts as a fraud-prevention measure.An election observer in Detroit, Trisha Nesbitt, confirmed the Trump campaign's allegations to The Federalist last Friday."The election workers were not letting anyone in at the time," Nesbitt explained, saying that election officials had told her and other Republican volunteers that "the election hall was full."