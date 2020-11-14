© KATU



During a press conference Friday, Governor Kate Brown announced a statewide two-week freeze, and implemented new measures to limit group activities in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.Officials say these risk reduction measures are critical in limiting the spread of coronavirus, reducing risk in communities more vulnerable to serious illness and death, and helping conserve hospital capacity.The two-week freeze measures include:According to Governor Brown, the two-week freeze does not change current health and safety protocols for personal services such as barber shops, hair salons, and non-medical massage therapy as they can can continue operating under previous guidance issued by the Oregon Health Authority.It also does not effect congregate homeless sheltering, outdoor recreation and sports, youth programs, childcare, K-12 schools, K-12 sports currently allowed, current Division 1 and professional athletics exemptions, and higher education.