According to the governor's office, the two-week freeze measures will be in effect from November 18 through December 2 for the entire state. In Multnomah County, however, the freeze will last until December 16.
Officials say these risk reduction measures are critical in limiting the spread of coronavirus, reducing risk in communities more vulnerable to serious illness and death, and helping conserve hospital capacity.
The two-week freeze measures include:
- Limit gatherings (indoors and outdoors) to no more than six people total, and from no more than two households.
- Limit faith-based gatherings to a maximum of 25 people indoors, or 50 people outdoors.
- Restaurants and bars will be take-out only.
- Gyms and fitness organizations will be closed
- Indoor recreational facilities, museums, indoor entertainment activities, and indoor pools and sports courts will also be closed, along with outdoor recreational facilities, zoos, gardens, aquariums, outdoor entertainment activities, and outdoor pools.
- Grocery stores and pharmacies will be set to a maximum of 75% capacity, along with retail stores and malls.
- Urges businesses to work from home as much as possible
- Prohibiting indoor visiting in long-term care facilities.
It also does not effect congregate homeless sheltering, outdoor recreation and sports, youth programs, childcare, K-12 schools, K-12 sports currently allowed, current Division 1 and professional athletics exemptions, and higher education.
Health officials said social gatherings have been driving the increase in coronavirus cases.