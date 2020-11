© Handout



Lucy Corrato, a 91-year-old former South Philadelphia resident, is a longtime, dedicated nonvoter.She arrived at St. Francis Center for Rehabilitation & Health Care in 2014 having deliberately avoided voting for decades.Nicholas Corrato estimated that his mother hadn't voted in at least 30 years because she never wanted to get called for jury duty.This spring, Corrato's streak was broken.It might not be an isolated case at St. Francis, according to records reviewed by the Inquirer and Daily News and interviews with relatives of other elderly residents.Voter history records show that 34 people at St. Francis' address on Lansdowne Avenue voted in the May primary, all by absentee ballot.A spokesman for St. Francis said this week that it was looking into the matter. The county district attorney's special investigations division is also asking questions.The absentee ballots were cast in Darby Borough's May primary, in which Democratic Mayor Helen Thomas and challenger Paula Brown were both claiming victory when the voting-machine count gave Thomas a lead of five votes, 283-278.But when absentee and provisional ballots were later tallied, Thomas pulled ahead by 18 votes, securing the nomination, 304-286. She faces Brown again in Tuesday's general election because Brown won enough write-in votes to secure the Republican nomination. Both say they had no role in the St. Francis ballots.When Corrato confronted an administrator at St. Francis, he said he was told "things fall through the cracks sometimes.""Did it fall through the cracks 34 times?" he asked, referring to the total count of absentee ballots from St. Francis.Violet Heath, 96, who has lived at St. Francis since 2005, also cast an absentee ballot in the May primary, records show. That was news to her grandson, Christian Heath, when informed of the vote last week by the Inquirer and Daily News.Heath said his grandmother is relatively healthy, but she has shown symptoms of dementia in recent years. He said she doesn't follow national political news, let alone state and local elections.Around the same time, Thelma Robinson, 86, a St. Francis resident since 2014, also registered and applied for an absentee ballot, records show. She appears to have signed the forms, but Robinson's daughter, Bernadette Robinson, said last week that her mother is incapable of voting on her own."My mom has dementia," Robinson said. "She doesn't know what's going on in terms of voting."Robinson said neither she nor her brother, who has power of attorney for their mother, was contacted by St. Francis staff."One of us should have gotten a call, because she can't make those choices," Robinson said. "My mom still has mobility in her hand, so if you tell her to sign something, she'll sign it. But I don't think she really knows what she's signing."On Lucy Corrato's absentee-ballot application, a woman named Lateeya Frazier signed for Corrato in the section reserved for voters who are "unable to sign because of illness or physical disability."When the Inquirer and Daily News called St. Francis and asked for Frazier, the woman who answered the phone said "one moment" and transferred the call to the voicemail for Sonya Sutton, an employee whose signature appears on Corrato's voter-registration form.Sutton and Frazier could not be reached for comment."I'm not able to discuss issues related to individual patients or personnel," said Vincenzo Manzella, a regional administrator for St. Francis. "But, I can tell you that we are looking into this matter internally."The 273-bed nursing home was sold in 2014 by the Archdiocese of Philadelphia to Center Management Group of New York.It is unknown whom Corrato and other St. Francis residents voted for by absentee ballot. Their relatives question whether staffers were working with candidates in the election.Thomas, the mayor who narrowly won the primary, said last week that her campaign wasn't involved with any absentee ballots. She questioned whether Brown, her former ally turned political nemesis, was behind the St. Francis votes."You want a good story?" Thomas asked from her front doorstep. "Come back after I beat that girl."Brown, who will face off against Thomas in Tuesday's general election, thinks someone affiliated with Thomas was involved. She had been suspicious of the St. Francis votes since the night of the primary, when Thomas told the Delaware County Daily Times that she had "won by no more than 50 votes" when the final count on the voting machines showed that she had only a five-vote lead."We were thinking, 'She can't count!' " said Brown, who had initially expected that absentee ballots from her supporters would put her over the top.Brown, a seasoned veteran of Darby Borough's close-quarters political combat , is seeking reelection after more than a decade out of public office.In 1989, the year after she was first elected councilwoman at age 26, Brown was handcuffed and arrested by the police chief for being too disruptive. As mayor, Brown made national news for parking her 1980 Dodge Diplomat on the CSX railroad tracks - disrupting freight from Maine to Florida - and for locking herself in her office when her political foes tried to cut off her access to the police station.Regardless of the results of Tuesday's election, Brown wants county detectives to get to the bottom of what happened in the primary."My main concern is that this never happens again," she said. "I think whoever is responsible for doing that should be prosecuted."