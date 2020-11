© Kirsty Wigglesworth /AP



The 14-day quarantine introduced by the Government is the least effective of all strategies to prevent the spread of Covid into the community, a groundbreaking study has found.The study is the first to take into account the impact of likely non-compliance depending on when people in quarantine take a Covid test to escape self-isolation This minimised the number of days that potentially infectious people were in the community by 60 per cent. That compared with 53 per cent if they were tested after five days in quarantine and 45 per cent after seven days.Even those tested on arrival at the airport - which the Government has ruled out because of the alleged failure to detect asymptomatic travellers - had lower onward transmission rates into the community, with the chances reduced by 51 per cent.The report comes as the Government's testing taskforce, chaired by Grant Shapps, the Transport Secretary, and Matt Hancock, the Health Secretary, is due to report to the Prime Minister this week.Shai Weiss, chief executive of Virgin Atlantic, said: "This new modelling provides yet more evidence that the Government is significantly underestimating the efficacy of passenger testing."With the aviation industry all but grounded since March, it's essential that the UK Government's Global Travel Taskforce acts swiftly to ensure that a robust passenger testing regime is in place in the UK by the start of December."