Business-focused US media outlet Quartz has gone into damage-control mode, apologizing for tweeting an explainer about what happens if Democratic candidate Joe Biden dies before inauguration just as the press called his victory."It may seem morbid, but given that Biden, at 77, will be the oldest president-elect in history and is running in the midst of a pandemic, it's worth clarifying what would happen if he dies before taking office," an article by Tim McDonnell , Quartz's climate reporter, said just minutes after CNN and other media outlets declared Biden the victor.The media outlet scrapped its Twitter message with a link to the article and posted a new tweet saying, "We hoped to help those searching for the answer to this question. It was posted to our Twitter account in error."There was no explanation as to why or how the original tweet was erroneous. The tweet showed a picture of the White House and asked the same question raised in the article that it was promoting: "What happens if a president-elect dies before inauguration."The apologetic tweet apparently failed to placate those who were offended."Sure it was [an error]. This tweet is the same as what you deleted, with a tacky apology . Still disturbing," a commenter said."Yeah, that was in really poor taste," NPR reporter Matthew Schwartz said.While some Quartz readers were offended by the question over Biden's hypothetical death, at least one observer said he still wanted to know the answer, as he's "legit concerned" about what would happen.