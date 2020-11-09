a growing number of researchers believe social contagion is at play when clusters of girls suddenly announce, as if as one, that they are boys.

"The NASW Board rejects the suggestions propagated below regarding research on the health and well-being of trans or gender-nonconforming children. We view the statements that this individual made as harmful, whether or not that was their intent. Cloaking anti-trans statements in purported concern for children by implying that children who transition socially or medically are likely to regret such decisions is a well-known tactic known as 'concern trolling.' Per the discretion afforded in Discussion Group Policies, we have removed the person from this discussion group."

Abigail Shrier is a Los Angeles based writer, and contributor to the Wall Street Journal. Follow her on Twitter at @AbigailShrier.