The coronavirus-fueled transition to online learning has shifted the domain for pushing far-left propaganda on American students from classrooms to homes, and some teachers - specifically Matthew Kay of Philadelphia's Science Leadership Academy - are frustrated the shift will complicate their ability to spew their radical beliefs.

Kay took to Twitter to explain how the prospect of parents listening to class discussion could "damage" conversations about race, gender, and sexuality, providing insight into the far-left indoctrination of American schoolchildren.

The public high schoolEnglish teacher also worried that parents - especially conservative ones - could hinder his "work of destabilizing kids racism or homophobia or transphobia."

In full, the eye-opening thread reads:

twitter thread homeschool
Unsurprisingly, Kay has also written Not Light, But Fire: How to Lead Meaningful Race Conversations in the Classroom, featuring chapters such as "Demystifying The Safe Space" and "Lessons From The 2016 Election."

It's no secret that social justice reigns supreme in academia, but the pandemic is shining a light on just how calculated and radical American public school classrooms really are.