Destructive floods in Al-Bayda, northeastern Libya yesterday, Nov 7th. Thanks to معاذ المهدوي for the report - posted with permission. pic.twitter.com/jVHpIhPlO7 — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) November 8, 2020

Heavy rain in Al-Bayda in eastern Libya caused floods Friday and Saturday in the city, leading to considerable damages to people's houses and cars as well as to public infrastructure, including a hospital in the city center.Sources from the city said rain water flooded into houses and public facilities as the sewers were all blocked and couldn't absorb the rain water, in a clear indication of the city's deteriorated infrastructure and public services of the east-based government.