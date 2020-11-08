House Democrats are squabbling over their disappointing results in Tuesday's elections in whichincluding what they considered poor voter messaging and strategy, including too little grassroots campaigning.They also lamented about, in which Democrats lost two House seats in the once-reliable Miami-Dade area, according to news gathering agencies that had access to the details of the conversations in the call.Among the biggest concerns, some of the lawmakers said, waswith election-year politics having stalled negotiations between Pelosi and the White House.Others said Republicans had successfullyas a result of some the caucus's most liberal members havingfollowing the May 25 death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody."I think that the Democratic party needs to clearly push that we are not supportive of ideas like socialism or defunding the police or anti-Semitism," said Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., a co-chair of the House's centrist Blue Dog Coalition, according to the Associated Press.