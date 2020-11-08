© Alamy

"From [former FBI director Robert] Mueller's most recent indictments [of Trump officials], it is clear that the data trail must be coming soon: the chain of evidence that is required to understand how the Russian government's influence operation targeted American voters."

"I want to point out this Russia/Facebook/[Cambridge Analytica] investigation is being led by women like Elizabeth Denham, the UK Information Commissioner, and Carole Cadwalladr at the Guardian. When the tech bros looked away, these women paid attention and put in the hours to investigate."

Another Russiagate plot point reaches a revealing denouement

the ICO found a chaotic, largely ineffectual operation with no connection to the Kremlin.

Reaching for the Russia ruse

"We did not find any additional evidence of Russian involvement in our analysis of material contained in the SCL / CA servers we obtained."

Blustery claims of influence exposed as hot air

The methods that SCL were using were, in the main, well recognised processes using commonly available technology. It was these third-party libraries which formed the majority of SCL's data science activities which were observed by the ICO... We understand this procedure is well established within the wider data science community, and in our view does not show any proprietary technology, or processes, within SCL's work.



However, it is important to stress that the output was only a prediction... the real-world accuracy of these predictions - when used on new individuals whose data had not been used in the generating of the models - was likely much lower.

Widespread data manipulation tactics painted as uniquely evil Republican mind-weapons

"The Democratic Party has its own software that does exactly the same thing. Facebook has a whole team that works with campaigns to utilize data and profile voters. It's a huge business with billions slushing around. Everyone promises huge results, way overselling their capability. If you knew even a little bit about the way political campaigns use data, it was clear that the whole thing was a sham the moment this scandal hit."

An award-winning narrative collapses

It was suggested that some of the data was utilised for political campaigning associated with the Brexit Referendum. However, our view on review of the evidence is that the data from GSR could not have been used in the Brexit Referendum as the data shared with SCL/Cambridge Analytica by Dr. Kogan related to US registered voters.

A Wylie web of deceptions and suspect associates

Wylie neglected to mention that his own company, Eunoia, met with Lewandowski