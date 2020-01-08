© Getty Images / Bill Hinton

100K documents leaked

Who needs proof?

Establishment elite go back to their 2016 conspiracy toolbox

Dr Norman Lewis is a writer, speaker and consultant on innovation and technology, was most recently a Director at PriceWaterhouseCoopers, where he set up and led their crowdsourced innovation service. Prior to this he was the Director of Technology Research at Orange.

A fresh Cambridge Analytica leak of more than 100,000 documents exposing its work in 68 countries claims to show that global electoral manipulation is now on an 'industrial scale' and 'is totally out of control'. Is it really?Carole Cadwalladr, a journalist for the Observer, the Guardian's sister paper, whose exposure of Cambridge Analytica's misappropriation of 87 million Facebook profiles brought the company down in 2018, is making these claims after a raft of documents from Brittany Kaiser, an ex-Cambridge Analytica employee turned whistleblower, began to appear on an anonymous Twitter account on New Year's Day.Well, if there is one thing we definitely do know about the Cambridge Analytica scandal, it is thatWith what ads? In what locations?Or what it did in any of the dozens of elections worldwide it claimed to have worked on.But who needs facts? Certainly not someone like Christopher Steele, the ex-head of MI6's Russia desk and the intelligence expert behind the so-called 'Steele dossier' into Trump's relationship with Russia. You remember how well that went?In a rare public intervention to comment on the leaks, he admitted without any sense of self-awareness, that he had not seen the documents and thus did not know what was in them. But he was apparently certain, as reported by Cadwalladr, that 'these problems are likely to get worse, not better, and with crucial 2020 elections in America and elsewhere approaching, this is a very scary prospect. Something radical needs to be done about it, and fast.'Something radical needs to be done about what exactly, fast, or not?The truth is much simpler. Facebook are protecting this data precisely because if the truth were to come out - that the millions of dollars political parties spend on their platform during elections do very little to affect the outcome - this would seriously impact their business model. This is business, not politics.It is remarkable that we start the new decade using the same snake-oil conspiracy theories that dominated the previous one. It seems that Cambridge Analytica is like a zombie. It cannot be slain. Strike it down, and it rises up again, this time primed to impact the US elections and others in 2020.No surprise when arch-Europhile and Brexit opponent Guy Verhofstadt became one of the first to lustily retweet and praise Cadwalladr's report.