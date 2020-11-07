Avian flu outbreaks
It seems we jump from one outbreak to another... Highly infectious bird flu virus are currently sweeping across Europe, infecting thousands of animals in Germany, the Netherlands, UK and further east in Russia, Israel and South Korea.

Germany and The Netherlands

Two poultry farms in Holland and Germany have been attacked by H5N8, forcing the culling of more than 200,000 chickens in Puiflijk, the Netherlands.

These Dutch farms are just 30km (19 miles) from the German border. The main risk is that the infection spread out-of-control on both sides.

Although the H5N8 bird flu strain isn't too dangerous for humans, its economic cost can be significant. People should avoid touching sick or dead birds. Chicken and eggs are safe to eat if cooked thoroughly.

UK

Farms in the UK are also infected. In Frodsham, north-west England, farmers had to cull 13,000 birds last Monday.

In south-east Kent, a smaller cull involving animals infected by H5N2 is currently underway.


Russia

H5N8 has been detected in migratory birds from Russia.

Moreover, Russia has reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N8 avian influenza on a farm in Russia's western Kostroma region on October 27, 2020, which has killed more than 14,000 birds.

Meanwhile, officials have culled more than 283,000 birds to stop the disease.

Israel

Avian flu was discovered in wild birds mid-october. Meanwhile, several outbreaks were reported on several poultry farms across Hazafon and Haifa, where over 226,000 birds have been culled.

These are the first outbreaks on a commercial farms since April 2019, most probably linked to wild migratory birds.

South Korea

Officials and farmers in South Korea are on high alert after after the highly pathogenic H5N8 avian influenza strain was detected in wild bird droppings for the first time in 32 months.

Quarantine and biosecurity measures to block a bird flu outbreak among domestic poultry have been set up around farms across the country.

The spread of wild bird flu to farms is relatively rapid. So we will see how many of these birds will be culled in the next few weeks.