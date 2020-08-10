A new type of virus, which is likely to be passed to be infected after bite by ticks, is emerging in China,and killed at least seven.According to media reports, more than 37 people in East China's Jiangsu Province have contracted with the virus - SFTS Virus in the first half of the year; and later 23 people was found infected in East China's Anhui Province.Wang, a woman in Nanjing, capital of Jiangsu who suffered from the virus showed onset ofAfter a month of treatment, Wang was discharged from hospital. But the virus has reported at least seven killed in Anhui and East China's Zhejiang Province.Virologists believed it maybe passed to human being by ticks, and that the virus can be transmitted between humans.Sheng Jifang, a doctor from the first affiliated hospital under Zhejiang University said that the possibility of human to human transmission could not be excluded; patients can pass the virus to other via blood or mucous.Doctors warned that tick bites is the major transmission route, as long as people remain cautious, there's no need to over panic over such virus contagion.