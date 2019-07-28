Objective:Health #24 - Cootie Invasion - Strange Disease and Infection Outbreaks
Sott.net
Sat, 27 Jul 2019 00:00 UTC
Join us on this episode of Objective:Health as we profile some of the strange outbreaks happening of late - some weird new infections and some old 'favorites', previously thought eradicated, making a comeback. We speculate on some of the reasons we may be seeing what we're seeing and ways that one can protect themselves from falling victim to the cootie invasion.
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here.
Running Time: 01:00:49
Download: MP3 — 55.3 MB
Reader Comments
Latest News
- US approves sales to support Pakistan's F-16s, India's C-17s enabling its "continued presence" in the region
- Best of the Web: Caitlin Johnstone: The real reason the propagandists have been promoting Russia hysteria
- Tropical 'Booby' birds make rare appearances in Dana Point and Long Beach, California
- Study suggests: Spike in Autism may be linked o preservative in processed foods
- Modern humans interbred with at least 5 other archaic groups across Eurasia
- British state censor fines RT UK quarter million dollars for reporting truth - UPDATE: Russia's FM and Twitter respond
- Massive ash eruption on Mount Etna in Sicily, Italy
- Kidnapped Austrian triathlete sweet-talks captor into letting her go
- Transgender woman, Jessica Yaniv, testifies at human rights tribunal after being refused Brazilian wax
- Five faulty premises of Russiagate
- Rare virus spread by mosquitos that can cause personality changes found in NY & Massachusetts
- PSU punishes prof who duped academic journal with hoax 'dog rape' article
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health #24 - Cootie Invasion - Strange Disease and Infection Outbreaks
- NOAA team explores methane gas seeps off North Carolina
- Trump calls for probes into Obama book deal, Clinton 'nonsense'
- Black rag dolls made to 'slam into walls' pulled from shelves over racism complaints
- Mysterious face sculpture found in North Carolina field baffles experts
- Iceland's Forest Service works to bring back areas razed by Viking settlers
- Who is Ukraine torturing in its secret prisons?
- Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 strikes near south coast of Japan's Honshu
- US approves sales to support Pakistan's F-16s, India's C-17s enabling its "continued presence" in the region
- Best of the Web: Caitlin Johnstone: The real reason the propagandists have been promoting Russia hysteria
- British state censor fines RT UK quarter million dollars for reporting truth - UPDATE: Russia's FM and Twitter respond
- Five faulty premises of Russiagate
- Trump calls for probes into Obama book deal, Clinton 'nonsense'
- Who is Ukraine torturing in its secret prisons?
- The Guardian's collusion with Britain's Secret Service
- Romania claims it intercepted Russian tank delivery to Serbia, "total lie" says Russia's MoD
- Another Russia Probe twist: The billionaire CEO, the convicted Russian agent and the FBI
- US Supreme Court: Trump allowed to spend $2.5B in Pentagon funds on border wall
- Lie, cheat and Steele: Judicial Watch releases emails verifying dossier author's close ties with State Department
- Abbas' suspension of all agreements with Israel met with collective eye-roll from Palestinians
- Self-destructing over the migrant crisis, liberals guarantee Trump another 4 years
- Germany snubs US' max pressure plan for Iran, demands European approach to Gulf operation
- Germany has voiced interest in joining Hormuz naval patrol mission
- US and Guatemala sign safe third-country asylum agreement
- Chief banker says Iran defused plots for collapse of national currency
- US-China tensions impact Huawei's ties with partners FedEx and Flex
- Czech military expert: NATO planned to dismember Russia in the '90s
- Trump vows to hit back against French 'digital tax' on US technology companies - by slapping tariffs on wine imports
- Kidnapped Austrian triathlete sweet-talks captor into letting her go
- Transgender woman, Jessica Yaniv, testifies at human rights tribunal after being refused Brazilian wax
- PSU punishes prof who duped academic journal with hoax 'dog rape' article
- Black rag dolls made to 'slam into walls' pulled from shelves over racism complaints
- Moscow police detain 1000 protesters at unauthorized rally over city council election
- "Human rights activists" celebrate the Facebook-Twitter censorship of Tony Cartalucci
- Cyprus police think 3 Israeli gang rape suspects fled to Israel - as rabbi brings hummus to those who were arrested
- No sense of humor or something darker? Instagram users vent after site culls meme-posting accounts
- Whisteblower says Siri records drug deals, medical records, sexual relations - workers hear all of it
- Defamation lawsuit brought by Covington student Nicholas Sandmann against WaPo dismissed
- US Navy SEAL team removed from Iraq over accusations of sexual assault, alcohol abuse
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Whole Lotta Crazy: Diagnosing Political Ideologies
- Police searching for thieves who made off with over $30M worth of gold, precious metals at Brazil airport
- Notorious Israeli mafia kingpin and bodyguard assassinated in broad-day shootout in Mexico City
- Feds have subpoenaed Epstein's personal pilots to gather details on his travels and associates
- Twitter caves to public pressure and restores Lindsay Shepherd's account
- Morality professor calls to 'dispossess' philanthropists of their wealth
- Teenage apocalypse guru, Greta Thunberg, poses in an Antifa t-shirt
- 16 Marines arrested at Camp Pendleton for human smuggling & drug-related offenses
- Disaster strikes aquatic world championships in Korea: Nightclub floor collapses, killing 2, injuring dozens more
- Mysterious face sculpture found in North Carolina field baffles experts
- Ancient apocalypses that changed the course of civilization
- How 1920s prohibition gave rise to the likes of Jeffrey Epstein
- Stone Age myths we've made up
- Stinnett's 'Day of Deceit': Pearl Harbor unmasked
- Secrets of a Babylonian Villa in Ur revealed
- Jomon woman living in Japan 3,800 years ago had high fat diet and high alcohol tolerance
- Brutally murdered Pictish chieftain was heavily built and ate "nothing but suckling pig"
- Iron Age warrior's "spectacular" funerary objects including elaborate headdress revealed in new exhibition
- Gobekli Tepe is huge! Researchers have so far only scratched the surface of what lies beneath
- Dostoevsky's thoughtful critique of the Left - still relevant!
- Cosmo writer reveals how pro-abortion men pushed 1960's feminists to embrace legal abortion
- Roman coin stash 'may have been linked to Boudiccan revolt'
- Oldest Christian papyrus dated to 230AD reveals valuable insights into early Christianity
- Stonehenge and the buckets of lard
- Vast, developed 9,000-year-old settlement found near Jerusalem
- Secret stash of Puerto Rican figurines could be a remnant of unknown civilisation
- Ancient Rome revealed in stunning detail by 'most accurate model ever' that took historian 35 years to build
- The Revelations of Wikileaks: No. 4 - The haunting case of a Belgian child killer, corruption, trafficking, government cover-up
- Island's drill cores unravel mysteries of ancient Maltese civilisation
- Modern humans interbred with at least 5 other archaic groups across Eurasia
- Iceland's Forest Service works to bring back areas razed by Viking settlers
- Impact hazard from disintegrating comets
- Strange bacteria suggest photosynthesis much older than thought - had less time to 'evolve'
- 'Terminator' events on the Sun trigger plasma tsunamis and new solar cycles - Expect them next year
- Like the Sun, but 10 times hotter: Pivotal step in creation of plasma-powered reactor
- First private Chinese rocket successfully launched into orbit
- What might a Marsquake look like?
- Japanese study disproved the common belief that sightings of rare deep-sea fish are signs of an imminent earthquake
- Parasitic plants steal genes from host plants to make them better parasites
- Newly discovered pocket-sized shark squirts glowing clouds from glands
- The 1,000th California condor has hatched in a victory for the species that nearly went extinct
- 'Anonymous' data might not be so anonymous, study shows
- Bird embryos communicate with each other from inside unhatched eggs
- Glass 'pearls' point to meteorite strike near Florida 2 million years ago
- Astronomers have found a rare kilometer-wide asteroid with the shortest year known
- Stuff no one asked for: P&G launching 'smart diapers' with help from Google
- Ring-like formations discovered around lakes on Titan
- A newly discovered neural pathway processes acute light to affect sleep
- Could Giant Solar Farms make fuel and help solve climate change? Not likely!
- Tropical 'Booby' birds make rare appearances in Dana Point and Long Beach, California
- Massive ash eruption on Mount Etna in Sicily, Italy
- NOAA team explores methane gas seeps off North Carolina
- Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 strikes near south coast of Japan's Honshu
- "California is being overrun by rodents" - And in this case we aren't talking about the politicians
- Huge swarm of grasshoppers invade Las Vegas Strip
- History shows that the warmest US decade on record was the 1930s
- Temperature extremes: Record cold in Russia
- At least 127 dead as flood situation worsens in Bihar, India - 8 million affected
- Army & navy called in to save 700 people stranded on flooded train in India
- Mystery 'heat burst' causes temperature in Lincolnshire, UK to soar by TEN degrees to 32C in just 38 minutes (and at sunset!)
- Eight killed and dozens injured after powerful earthquakes hit northern Philippines
- Earth's rotation is slowing - and scientists say it 'could' cause major earthquakes (uhm, it already is)
- Over 100 wildfires burning across Arctic region have generated smoke plumes visible from space
- Extreme times: Two days after cyclists raced in record-breaking heat, Tour de France halted by hailstorm and mudslides
- Before latest record high temperatures: Dutch province Zuid-Holland battered by hail
- Terrifying moment motorcyclist and passenger plunge into flash flood after bridge collapses in Cambodia
- Bangladesh flood death toll reaches 104
- Mexico's El Popo volcano spews smoke and ash
- Tourists flee as volcano near Indonesian city of Bandung erupts for first time in 6 years
- Meteor fireball may have dropped meteorites in Ontario
- Suspected meteorite crashes into rice field in India
- Meteor fireball widely reported over US east coast
- Closer than the Moon: 3 giant asteroids whizz by Earth in One day This week
- Incredible video shows meteor fireball streaking across Canadian sky
- Comet fragment or Indian rocket launch? Eerie light seen in the night sky from all over eastern Australia
- ANOTHER meteor fireball seen from across Florida - Second such event in two weeks
- Boom heard, felt across four western Illinois counties - Remains mystery
- Loud boom of unknown origin shakes homes in south Texas
- Very rare meteor cluster recorded in Maranhão, Brazil
- Meteor fireball streaks across Australian skies
- Meteor or 'space junk'? Something broke apart in the sky over South Florida
- Mysterious bangs, flashes over NSW, Australia sky likely a meteor
- Astronomers spotted a car-size asteroid just hours before it exploded over Puerto Rico
- Mysterious 'loud boom' heard over small English town spooks residents
- What was that loud boom near Clemmons, North Carolina? No one knows
- Unexplained boom heard across Hamilton, Ontario remains a mystery
- Residents concerned after they hear, feel loud boom in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania
- Nuke sensors detect asteroid explosion in the atmosphere over the Caribbean
- Meteor fireball sends shockwaves over Queensland, Australia
- Study suggests: Spike in Autism may be linked o preservative in processed foods
- Rare virus spread by mosquitos that can cause personality changes found in NY & Massachusetts
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health #24 - Cootie Invasion - Strange Disease and Infection Outbreaks
- Botanicals: The benefits of plant-based ingredients
- Brain-eating amoeba kills man after North Carolina water park visit
- Strength training might come at the expense of endurance muscles
- Don't let vegetarian environmentalists shame you for eating meat. Science is on your side
- Man dies from flesh-eating bacteria he contracted on fishing boat
- Sunglasses increase risk of sunburn and skin cancer
- Study: Millions should stop taking aspirin for heart health
- UK experts point out 'serious flaws' in European Food Authority review of aspartame as safe for consumers
- A deadly, drug-resistant fungus could be the first infection spread by climate change
- Glyphosate is being inserted into your proteins — by mistake
- Feces & flesh-eating bacteria: Study reveals shocking levels of contamination at America's beaches
- Panic attacks and anxiety episodes may be linked to vitamin deficiencies
- From vaccines to statins: Dr. David Brownstein replies to fake news in JAMA Cardiology
- Motor neurone disease researchers find link to microbes in gut
- Kids with ADHD are being denied help by 'radical postmodernists'
- Move over Beyond & Impossible, the "Smart" burger is 100% beef
- Dr. Drew: Los Angeles facing an 'imminent outbreak' of bubonic plague
- Life, liberty, and the pursuit of....what exactly?
- The comforting dreams and visions of the dying
- Understanding and appreciating science can actually boost faith in spirituality and God
- Cow hugging: More people are turning to a variety of animals for mental health
- Meditation: Wisdom in the silence
- Mindfulness meditation training may help people unlearn fearful responses
- Latest study shows trigger warnings might actually make things worse
- More anti-free will idiocy from Darwinist Jerry Coyne
- Swearing when hurt actually works, using F-word improves pain tolerance
- Why we see what we want to see: The neuropsychology of motivated perception
- Seneca on the antidote to anxiety
- The dancing species - how moving together in time helps make us human
- Nature heals: Viewing green spaces linked to more positive mindset and reduced cravings for harmful substances
- How to stop emotional eating as a coping mechanism
- Singing can create cohesion: Why the community that sings together stays together
- 'Real world' knowledge: Bring back home economics - our kids lack basic life skills
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: "Everybody Knows That!" - Mass Beliefs and the Ideas That Shape Them
- Cause of near-death experiences still unknown and controversial
- Brain-to-brain network established by researchers in the US
- New research shows racial bias has its roots in sensory perception
- Congressman Mark Walker Wants To Know if Elizondo's UFO Debris Claim is True
- Another snake-like UFO spotted as mystery object 'emits energy beam' over Washington
- Plane passengers stunned as 'UFO splits into six pieces and vanishes in mid-air'
- Video shows mysterious lights in sky over Tucson, Arizona
- Navy source reveals that UFO sightings were 'daily occurrence' across multiple squadrons in 2014-15
- Mysterious floating White Orbs spotted in Kansas City sky
- Blackbird of Chernobyl: Staff claimed to have seen creepy Mothman-like creature before blast
- US senators receive classified briefing on UFO sightings
- David Paulides: 'Bow hunters are now being found in bizarre circumstances'
- 'Wow, what is that?' Navy pilots report Unexplained Flying Objects
- 'Look at it fly!': Navy pilots report seeing UFOs
- The Paranormal Roots of the Pentagon's UFO Program
- Famed UFO researcher, Stanton Friedman, dead at 84
- Churches combine forces in Rome to learn best exorcism practices because of rise in possession cases
- UFO researcher claims there's an underwater alien base under the Great Lakes
- Best of the Web: What The Hell Is Going On With UFOs And The Department Of Defense?
- 'Yeti' footprint photographed near Nepal Base Camp, says Indian Army
- 'UFO falls from sky' against double rainbow after being 'struck by lightning'
- Secret US aircraft or UFO? San Antonio woman films mysterious 'craft' flying over neighborhood
- Best of the Web: UK police: 'Drone' that shut down Gatwick Airport for days last December 'could see what was happening on runways, was eavesdropping on radio communications'
- Brits cringing at the Sun's bizarre Boris front page
- "Is it possible for a country to die of embarrassment?" Brits cringe at tabloid's sunny Bojo front page
- Give homelessness a go to avoid high rents urges government
- Breakthrough Science! Researchers Find That Nicking Ships May Have Consequences
- 'Clever pooch': Mongrel unties & kidnaps pedigree dog left outside shop
- Moon Landing, 50th Anniversary of the Biggest Lie Ever Told?
- New study confirms all your opinions, world views, beliefs, are correct
- Lobstergate scandal! Israeli embassy caught in laughable kosher cover-up
- Lunatic stage: The first Democratic debate, summarized and translated
- California town accidentally misspells stop sign
- War looms between unstable, warmongering, rogue nation and Iran
- A nervous Obama personally thanks Trump for taking the blame for pesky photos of immigrant children in cages
- John Bolton urges military action against the Sun after uncovering evidence it has nuclear capabilities
- Hundreds attend wedding ceremony for two frogs in India
- Jonathan Pie: The race to number 10
- 'When has the government ever lied about attacks on ships in a gulf somewhere just to provoke war?' - John Bolton
- Flashback: 50-foot dead parrot placed in Potters Field Park as London celebrates Monty Python reunion
- Vatican announces new changes to the Lord's prayer
- Stunned Finnish Coast Guard spots '3-headed sea monster'... turns out to be a 'Russian yacht'
- Giant 'Yoshi the Fish' helps keep Indian beach clean
Quote of the Day
Clearly, the newest death of OBL has raised many more questions that have been empirically answered - again, our government is clearly out of control with little accountability. We who question are the ones who are thinking clearly - not the ones who blindly accept WH press releases as incontrovertible proof.
Recent Comments
God has designed the world so the selfish soul can never be happy.
First: Stop calling this delusional human being "she". It's "he". He's always been a man, and even when, or if, his business is surgically removed...
Next it will be about the violence against dolls in general. Because Patriarchy.
I bet if they were only available in pink, those crying foul now would be just as outraged there wasn't a black one.
No agreement signed with the US is worth the paper it's written on - unless it serves US interests.