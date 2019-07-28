O:H header
Anyone reading headlines regularly can't help but notice a number or strange disease outbreaks popping up in various regions, seemingly out of nowhere. Flesh-eating disease on the East coast of the US, typhus and tuberculosis in Los Angeles, syphilis, chlamydia and gonorrhea making a comeback in Europe, treatment-resistant fungal infections, chronic Lyme disease around the world... it makes one wonder - what the heck is going on here?

Join us on this episode of Objective:Health as we profile some of the strange outbreaks happening of late - some weird new infections and some old 'favorites', previously thought eradicated, making a comeback. We speculate on some of the reasons we may be seeing what we're seeing and ways that one can protect themselves from falling victim to the cootie invasion.


Running Time: 01:00:49

Download: MP3 — 55.3 MB