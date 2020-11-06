Puppet Masters
Putin has Parkinsons? Western media goes into frenzy over claims of notorious Russian conspiracy theorist
RT
Fri, 06 Nov 2020 13:58 UTC
The explosive suggestion, made by political scientist Valery Solovey, was covered widely in US and UK news on Friday. Outlets including the Sun, the Daily Mail and the New York Post ran the story that Putin has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. The tabloids, among the most read in the West, suggested that the president would stand down next year.
Solovey has become a regular commentator in the anglophone media, particularly after stepping down from his role as Chair of the Public Relations Department at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO). He argued he had been pushed out, apparently "for political reasons." The gabby conspiracy theorist is beloved of British and American hacks in Moscow as he will pretty much say anything to suit their agendas.
In the past, Solovey has claimed "associate membership" of a shadowy international organization, more powerful than national governments. In an interview with Ukrainian journalist Dmitry Gordon, he described this group as "stronger than the Federal Security Service (FSB), stronger than the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), and stronger than Russia's Military Intelligence (GRU)." He added that it is "not an occult organization," and has nothing to do with the Templars and Freemasons.
Solovey has made almost identical allegations in the past, which failed to materialize. In 2016, he was quoted in the Daily Mail, Britain's leading non-red top daily, as saying that Putin would shortly stand down due to ill health. Then, in an interview with the Independent in 2017, he asserted that Putin had again been on the verge of quitting.
The commentator again made headlines earlier this year when he alleged that Moscow had developed a secret coronavirus cure, which was only being made available to those "who are very close to the Kremlin, and to Mr Putin." No evidence has been presented to support these claims, and Russian commentators have repeatedly, and with growing exasperation, pointed to the frequency with which Western media uses discredited and marginal voices in its coverage of the country.
Indeed, for all the wailing about 'Russian disinformation' in the US, UK and EU, in reality, the bigger problem appears to be Western disinformation about Russia.
The speculation around Putin's health comes as a bill is introduced in parliament that would offer total legal immunity to former holders of the top job. This has drawn suggestions that the president might look to take a step back from the role in the near future.
However, the Kremlin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov has rejected Solovey's claims outright. On a call with journalists on Friday morning, he told reporters that "Putin is not going to resign - he is in excellent health."
Comment: Putin continues to fend off the most vicious attacks by Western governments of any leader in recent history, if he had Parkinsons then it would say more about the incompetence of the West than anything else.
It's notable that at this very moment some of those involved in promoting this fake news are also doing their utmost to help steal the US presidency from Trump and push Biden, who's clearly suffering from something akin to senile dementia, into the White House:
Americans should ask the CIA to 'rendition' and do videotaped interviews of him. If the CIA refuses they have no differing right to do so than any of us do.
RC
Meanwhile, in the US, the Democrats are bound and determined to force the US electorate to believe a corrupt, mentally challenged individual, with one foot in the grave, that he is the officially elected leader of the US.
This should signify to the people of the US, that this is a Color Revolution, think this can't happened in the US, think again. It is straight out of the playbook created by Gene Sharpe, Gene Eisen and more recently by McFaul (not sure if I got the hame correctly) but if my memory serves me he was asked to leave Russia because of his subversive agenda.
The globalists, have fine tuned this scenario for decades, using the rest of the world as a proving ground, the Middle East, the African continent and South America is riddled with US Color Revolution strategies, more recently in Belarus.
I am reminded of this recent article posted on SOTT, read it and learn the truth
