"These factors and more lead me to predict that Election 2020 will be a contested election which ends with Trump staying in office but accused of usurping the democratic process. This outcome is the worst possible outcome and also the most advantageous for the globalist establishment."

"...Boot is back again, this time writing about how he thinks Donald Trump will try to "hijack" the presidency in 2020.



In an article for the Washington post titled 'What If Trump Loses But Insists He Won', Boot outlines a scenario that was "war gamed" by a group called the Transition Integrity Project. The group played out a scenario in which there is a razor thin victory for Joe Biden, followed by actions by Trump to keep control of the presidency through lies and legal wrangling. The group also predicted civil unrest leading to potential "civil war" as the fight over the White House expands.



This article is, I believe, an attempt at predictive programming by the establishment. They are TELLING US exactly what is about to happen. A contested election, civil war, martial law, economic collapse and the US will be destroyed from within."

The media refusing to call certain states for Trump even though he held clear leads while rushing to call states for Biden even though the count was far from unfinished will only exacerbate people's suspicions that the election is being rigged or stolen.