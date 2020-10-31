This pre-election day chess move is an obvious, carefully planned Trump campaign hit job, but short-sighted, most pundits predict these allegations come too late to sway the outcome of election day. This view is dubious and misses what could indeed be a three-move check-mate against Joe Biden, but...after the votes are counted.
Come Nov 3, the race for POTUS is far from over. Trump's handlers seem to know this. The follow-up will be an unprecedented public spectacle that will likely very much include the Electoral College. Further, this possible coup will have sixty-four very valuable extra days, a Judiciary Committee, an Attorney General, a Senate and developing media attention, all remaining and at the RNC's disposal.
The Trump campaign knows this and appears to be playing the long game. Rudy Giuliani and Steve Bannon are not political fools. Thanks to Biden's true personality being exposed, a growing treasure chest of allegations have been handed over to Trump, four different times thus far. If these revelations prove true, should Trump lose, this will also provide his campaign no less than two more chances to bring Biden down.
The timing of the weeks four separate bombshells alleging a Biden family pay-to-play scheme mimic off course the effects of the July 22 and November 6th, 2016 Wikileaks pre-election revelations. Here, in context, it should be remembered that this massive leak of emails blew up the campaign of the, then, DNC frontrunner, Hillary Rodham Clinton. It also exposed the utter anti-democratic corruption and coup that was the 2016 DNC presidential election committee.
The Biden pay-to-play allegations also mimic those against Hillary Clinton US Secretary of State and the trove of evidence strongly indicating her own scheme in which her business partner, former president Bill Clinton, sold himself for international speeches...and access to Hillary's State Department. And, during Biden's tenure as VP.
Mere days ago, the initial salvo released the news of Hunter Biden's laptop and an alleged FBI cover-up of its illicit contents. In brief, Hunter had left it uncollected for months at a computer repair shop, and after seeing the laptop's contents the owner, John Paul MacIsaac, first turned it over to the FBI which did nothing with it. But MacIsaac had kept a copy of the hard drive, and next donated it to Trump's top henchman, Rudy Giuliani, who tossed this bone to the New York Post, who blew the whistle to the public.
The laptop's contents and emails made headlines... except in virtually the entirety of DNC aligned mainstream and social media. That's most of it. This began Trump's efforts to substantiate that Father Joe was the willing bait to sell influence in the VP's office while he was in that office. Worse, the Bidens may have been working in concert with America's newest enemy number one: China.
Two days later the next salvo hit. A former close business associate of Hunter Biden, Bevan Cooney, who is currently serving a prison sentence for fraud, gave-up his own laptop reportedly containing 26,000 emails that according to Breitbart News make it "explicit" that Hunter Biden was "trading off the Biden name, the Biden connections, and the Biden access." It has recently been reported that Cooney was moved out of his cell in Oregon for his safety.
Barely a day went by before Tony Bobulinski next stepped forward with his digital paper trail of alleged Biden family conspiracy. Bobulinski has offered himself up as the total insider with the needed direct link(s) to the former VP and China. As of Tuesday night, Nov 27. when appearing with Tucker Carlson on Fox News he became the personalized face representing all these three sets of revelations. In reviewing the interview, despite his constant reminders of his being a democrat, his military record and his outrage on behalf of the American people, Bobulinski is obviously a well-rehearsed hitman. But his clownish act does not negate this purported evidence from further investigation.
A dubious side note has also been floated with a detailed investigative report authored by the unknown Typhoon Investigations, released by Christopher Balding, Associate Professor at Peking University who reportedly is a contributor to the anti-Trump Bloomberg News. The report is 65 pages, well presented, documented, charted, sourced and referenced. This presentation must be called out as to its validity if only because of the sensational but fraudulent Steele Dossier leak of four years ago.
Certainly, this report must be vetted, like the two camera moths, MacIsaac and Bobulinski. But if Prof. Balding does not cash his chips forever with Bloomberg, investigations will be in order.
If Trump loses, so begins the long game of hard-ball power politics, 2020 and '21.
Speaking of Investigations.
Already these allegations have provided much further de-legitimacy of the Biden campaign beyond the candidate himself. The virtual black-out of all four stories and the excuses offered by the news directors of many censors have not blinded the public. Instead, this obvious censorship has rocketed this developing story to a massive new viewership. Questions about the related FBI cover-up in burying the laptop allegations have further increased calls for an investigation. The outrage of America's awakening public is rising daily, with at least sixty-four plus days to go.
Post-election day, should these allegations bear scrutiny there are three possible investigative bodies available to Trump. Further, the Electoral College has two more required steps to complete as well. This gives Trump, should he lose, multiple new chances to legally overthrow Biden.
Behind the scenes, as the process of the Electoral College begins before it convenes for the last time on Jan 6, 2021, the Judiciary Committee, the Senate and the Attorney General will remain republican. Assuming AG Bill Barr is willing to do his job, history may be made post-election and, if so, placing one's hand upon the bible may not this time be the privilege of the president-elect, but that of an indicted co-defendant in court.
The first step of the Electoral College does not take place until Monday, Dec 14. In the meantime, although covering-up for Biden as the DNC media may attempt, the Republican-controlled Judiciary Committee has already announced, on Thurs Oct 22, 2020, that on Oct 28 it will be convening public hearings regarding the censorship by at least Twitter, Google and Facebook of the Biden accusations. These hearings, although in the guise of examining social media censorship, will instead be an initial public display by the RNC of many of the allegations against Biden. This will be must-see TV for the tens of millions of locked-down, unemployed, and pissed off American's who were already holding their noses about this election's bi-partisan stench.
Two of the three constitutionally available methods of investigation are tactically available to the RNC: A Senate Commission; or the Appointment of a Special Counsel, at the request of the Judiciary Committee, by the Dept. of Justice.
A Senate investigation would have the benefit of TV coverage, as was the case with the Watergate and 9/11 investigations. It may be included in a duet of investigations. With the Judiciary Committee already on the attack, it will almost certainly reconvene again with Biden as the target. Able to function quickly as a quasi- grand jury, upon the Judiciary Committee's initial examination the JC will likely call for the appointment of a Special Counsel. The Attorney General, William Barr, must then immediately appoint a Special Counsel of his choosing.
Bill Barr has of late not been loyal to Trump, nor with his investigations into DNC criminal interference and collusion against a sitting president. But, if Barr fails to appoint a Special Counsel he must, by law, inform the Judiciary Committee of his exact reasons. So, if Barr doesn't do his job as demanded by the JC, he too will join Dorsey and Zuckerberg as coconspirators, at least in the widening minds of the public now watching closely.
Regarding the AG's support of a Special Counsel, the regulations set forth (28 C.F.R. 600.1) require a three-part analysis: One, that "criminal investigation of a person or matter is warranted." Two, that prosecution of the "person or matter" would present "a conflict of interest for the Department [DoJ]", and, three, whether "it would be in the public interest to appoint an outside Special Counsel to assume responsibility for the matter."
By definition, Biden is in it deep.
*
Certainly, the next few days before the election are not sufficient to see any result of an investigation and Trump just might win. Or, lose. Trump's campaign loyalists knew this beforehand, particularly the suddenly released from the woodshed, Steve Bannon. He and Giuliani have likely had all this info for many weeks in waiting. If legitimate, to waste political treasure of this magnitude too early in a single pre-election attack not likely for men as crafty as Bannon and Giuliani. Since a Trump loss is still the predicted outcome, both are more likely preparing to play the long game of the post-election day Electoral College. Presumably, both are aware of its step-by-step chronology. Almost all of American voters are not.Yet.
However fraudulent this election may be on many other state line battle fronts, the two upcoming Electoral College votes (actually fifty-one votes in total), both a month apart, are required of the EC to certify the presidential winner. With the scripted investigations thus already nicely raging in the minds of the Electoral College, and the court of public opinion, the EC has the ability to be Trump's checkmate.
The Reality of the Electoral College.
The constitutional provisions of the Electoral College have been reported far too simply.
The Electoral College is not an institution but, more accurately, the process of certifying the final results of a presidential election after Election Day and before the inauguration of Jan 20, 2021.
Previous to the 2016 election, Electors of each state - Republican or Democrat- only "promised" that they would vote for the candidate who did prevail in their state. Few states had a legal requirement nor penalty for an Elector not doing so. Up until that election, only a total of eight Elector's had ever in US history bucked party lines.
In July 2020, the US Supreme Court, in a unanimous decision, certified a state's ability to mandate that any elector not deviate and that any who would can be sanctioned. At this time, still many states have not mandated a penalty, and of those that do, none is punitive enough to prevent an Elector following his conscience and allegiance to country.
As the Electoral College begins and voter tabulation finally comes in sometime beyond Nov 3, the governor of each state must first prepare a "Certificate of Ascertainment" listing all of the candidates who ran for President along with the names of each of the respective Electors of the state's party choice of president. Each state sends its Certificate of Ascertainment to the National Archives, but the C.A. of each state is also readied for a required upcoming public meeting of Electors at each of the fifty state capitols.
The public meeting of the electors must take place on the first Monday after the second Wednesday in December, which will be December 14, 2020.The electors meet in their respective states, where they cast their votes for President and Vice President on separate personal ballots. After the vote, usually a formality seldom attended by members of the public, each state's elector's votes are next recorded on that state's "Certificate of Vote," which, now finalized, is also sent to the Congress and the National Archives as part of the official records of the presidential election.
But, on Dec 14 - just forty-one days in - each state's EC must vote in public. What will be the mood of these Electors six weeks, and possibly two ongoing investigations, after election day? Regardless, each state will next have three more weeks to re-consider their Dec 14 vote, the mounting evidence... and their conscience.
*
Any individual protest by an elector will be merely grandstanding. However, by law, any state body of Electors might instead be influenced to collectively, "object." This collective state protest of objection to a president-elect can be rendered at the State House on Dec 14, but also at any time before the reading of that state's name from the floor of the US House of Representatives. That will be on Wed Jan 6, 2021.
This meeting is also, by law, public.
Yes, instead of individually influencing Electors to change their minds on individual votes at the State House, an entire state might ultimately - after days of watching the results of Biden's true character surface daily- exert its 10th Amendment rights and chose to object to Biden's certification. When the elector's votes are read one-by-one by one, in alphabetical order by one of the four designated congressional "Tellers", any state at that moment may interrupt the proceedings at the calling of its name and object. The objection must be on constitutional grounds. Such as secretly dealing with a foreign power for profit.
Just as importantly, if any state does object, the vote tally immediately stops and a separate joint session of Congress must then be held to investigate and debate the merits of that state's objection. Should there be a subsequent objection, yet another session must be held, but it is unclear if multiple issues and state's objections could be combined.
Although a president-elect with a criminal conviction can indeed still be elected president, any state can at least temporarily stop the proceeding for an examination of new charges by the full House. For examples of this possibility, Texas, in its state's constitution, provides that disqualification for elected office can be for "anyone that has a conviction for bribery, forgery, perjury, and other high crimes." Texas is a Trump state and is a strategic possibility to object on behalf of Trump once Trump makes the call to party loyalist, Gov. Greg Abbott.
Over in Georgia, a Democrat stronghold, their bar is lower, disqualifying anyone who has been convicted of a crime "about moral turpitude."
What is important to note is that if Biden crosses the bar in any state, it would thus be statutorily illegal for that state to allow its electors to certify its State's result on Jan 6. Therefore, that state must object. Having Georgia similarly object on Jan 6 is not beyond possibility if the allegations are by then substantially proven.
As for the voter, this is certainly not a farfetched possibility. On, Oct 26, the Google search for"Can I change my vote" was reportedly surging nationally. And, b y Jan 6...?
An objection by a state has never happened. This eventuality, particularly if other states followed suit, would be far different from Biden dropping dead or impeached by his own party under the 25th Amendment due to his declining mental condition. The objection(s) would also have the potential to remove enough Elector's votes from the Biden's grand total to swing that remaining total in Trump's favour. These objections would not provide the DNC with their desired result of a Kamala Harris presidency. Nor would the Speaker of the House take over as interim president. This would be a unique electoral problem, one probably headed to SCOTUS for resolution.
And, just moments ago, Trump's new SCOTUS appointment, Amy Coney Barrett, has now been confirmed by the Senate.
Trump's senate.
*
The sound of pitchforks is an interesting sound for it tends to carry on the winds.
Come Dec 14, and then on Jan 6, on either day where will the unemployed, pitchfork carrying, depressed, angry, hungry, and disenfranchised voters be, physically and mentally.
The answer on both days could be: shoulder to shoulder packing each and every State House rotunda. Rightfully, the voters, after decades of congressional, presidential and political party corruption are quite anxious and willing to finally lynch at least one of these bastards. And Joe Biden may be the one to swing.
Will Biden fight? It's doubtful, since he has trouble speaking much less weathering a prosecutor's attack.
Will Kamala Harris take his place? Not a chance. No outraged voter or elector after, having taken Biden's skin, will ever allow a black Hillary Clinton in the White House, particularly one just as corrupt as Biden.
Nancy Pelosi? Well...need one say more?
*
The author offers this plausible evaluation to the reader in the spirit of bi-partisan presidential contempt.
While it is easy to detest the presidential offerings of at least the past five elections, any political junkie should put aside a partisan view-point to appreciate this possible brilliant strategic checkmate by Giuliani and Bannon. Face it, Trump's not this smart.
Giuliani and Bannon are anything but politically naïve. If these allegations prove worthy of investigation at the Congressional level it is very doubtful that this carefully laid coup would be so short sighted as to be risked on only influencing the popular vote count.
If the allegations against Joe Biden and family begin to gel into hard proof, the aftermath of the worst presidential election in US history will only increase in turmoil. With the other ongoing election chaos, thus combined with the Electoral College, the flames already on American streets will become a firestorm that has the possibility of destroying the nation.
The American voter, no matter which horned and tailed, crimson-red phoenix does rise from these flames, constitutionally, politically, or militarily, will in less than a week, and sixty-four days after have to watch, wait and see.
Or, pick-up a pitchfork and run to the local State House!
About the Author:
Brett Redmayne-Titley has authored and published over 180 in-depth articles over the past twelve years. Many have been translated and republished worldwide. He can be reached at: live-on-scene ((at)) gmx.com. Prior articles can be viewed at his archive: www.watchingromeburn.uk
Comment: Another possible outcome is that it becomes clear very early on that Trump has legitimately won the election - and pursues justice against Biden anyway. This, of course, doesn't preclude the Dems and their Soros-paid ilk to hit the streets and go on the attack. In fact, that possibility is a near guarantee and would constitute a part of a real attempted coup: