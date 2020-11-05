Society's Child
Conservatives cry foul over Detroit video showing ballot counting center covering windows, keeping challengers out
Wed, 04 Nov 2020 23:00 UTC
Footage of ballot counting officials covering up windows so onlookers cannot see inside at the center has been widely spread across social media, with Trump supporters latching onto it.
"Nothing says an open and transparent process like COVERING UP WINDOWS," Daily Wire founder Ben Shapiro tweeted.
"Imagine the reaction from the media and Democrats if this happened in Texas or Florida while the election results were close," reporter Ryan Saavedra added.
Biden has been declared the winner of Michigan, though Trump's campaign has also declared victory, citing possible voter fraud in the state.
Matt Finn, the Fox News reporter to post the original video, tweeted that he asked several workers at the polling location why the windows were being blocked, but he was not given a "clear answer." He also reported that some of the challengers looking to get inside "feel there wasn't a fair amount of [Republicans] and [Democrats] in the room."
Soon after Biden took a lead in the state, more than 100 challengers arrived outside the TCF Center, demanding to be let in to monitor the fairness of the process. Video shows a poll worker saying they are not allowing any more challengers inside and the protesters should spread out to adhere to Covid-19 restrictions.
Over 500 challengers have been roaming the center, according to the Detroit Free Press. Of those 500, 227 are Republican challengers, 268 are Democrat, and 75 are nonpartisan challengers from groups like the ACLU and League of Women.
Challengers have reportedly been free to walk around the center, observing absentee ballots being counted, but Republicans have still insisted there aren't enough of them in the room to ensure a "fair process."
"This whole thing is under suspicion," Attorney Timothy Griffin, a Republican challenger from Virginia who has been at the TCF Center, told Detroit Free Press. "It's not equal."
Other Republican challengers have described being escorted out of the room and implied this is because of their party affiliation, rather than any rules about the number of people allowed in the area. They are also saying not enough Republican challengers are being allowed to watch the counts as they happen.
Democrat challengers, however, have told local media they are facing the same restrictions as Republicans, and some of them are being kept out of the area too.
Other video from the center shows Trump supporters chanting "let us in" outside the windows being covered by officials as police arrive on the scene. Another from inside the room shows people gathering around a table and chanting, "stop the count." Similar chants can be heard outside the center.
Trump's campaign has already announced a lawsuit demanding a stoppage to counting in Michigan, saying it can continue when "meaningful access has been granted" to ensure there is no voter fraud taking place.
The state's attorney general has responded, saying she has faith the process has been carried out "transparently."
They (the neo-liberals) have people in EVERYTHING . It was a plan that took decades to accomplish, but they literally are in every level of state, local and federal offices. For example, the organization that I have to coordinate with is comprised only of those who support the Dem agenda; and they have set themselves up to work within the polling places . They have even broken the law by actually allowing certain activities that are forbidden by Federal law. But here's the kicker, the hotline in which a person is to call to report this prohibited activity, (even though it states to call and report ) will not allow you to report it. So, what a person must do is to contact the offices of the representatives of the other side, they can put you in touch with officials that can help you. This is not by ANY means an isolated incident. IF your wheels turn at all, this will lead you to saying ah hah.. i see what that was all about. For me it was, oh, ok, i see why 6 months before the election, they weren't even bothered with actually campaigning....they knew all along they planned to steal the election, "with any means possible". Think about this, they claim this was the most money ever spent on a democratic campaign for president. How many of you saw it? I don't know about you but I didn't see much. So, where was the money spent. I'll tell you. It was spent on thousands of schemes across the country to enlist these useful idiots to become criminals. They have injured their fellow Americans on the promise that they will have their agendas recognized. Poor, dumb, pathetic, treasonous, idiots.
