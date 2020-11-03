© Sputnik / Alexey Danichev

The governor of Russia's second largest city has warned locals to prepare for a new wave of "severe restrictions" aimed at combating Covid-19 if infection rates continue to rise. St Petersburg had a strict lockdown last spring.His warning comes after the city recorded 944 new cases of the virus on Tuesday morning. Russia, as well as much of Europe, is currently experiencing a heightened number of Covid-19 infections, with a total of 18,648 diagnoses recorded across the country on Monday. Since the pandemic began last spring, the country has confirmed a total of 1,673,686 cases.However, this picture varies widely by region. While Moscow alone registered 5,150 new cases on Monday, according to the country's anti-coronavirus center, the rate of growth in the number of infections in regions like Chechnya, Tatarstan and Dagestan remains low, at only 0.5 per cent.A number of other countries are already being forced to introduce new restrictions, with