Draconian Covid-19 control measures are. Even so, we are told these restrictions protect the vulnerable.Experts have acknowledged that young children returning to in-person classes after a semester or more of lockdowns and isolation will be playing academic catch-up. However, the literature on education's "New Normal" is noticeably light on the psychological ramifications, especially for the group most severely impacted by these measures: very young children and infants whom the Covid-19 response may have barred from reaching critical developmental milestones. Are these kids to be sacrificed on the altar of the Great Reset?After all, it isn't uneducated mommy-bloggers gaslighting parents into believing they can raise a normal healthy child in the bubble-like isolation prescribed by most of the US, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.The university also suggests teachers and parents "incentivize" mask-wearing in order to "reinforce the social norm" - despite limited evidence for health benefits and the still-unresolved issue of whether children are even at risk from the novel coronavirus. While there is conflicting evidence on whether masks actually reduce viral transmission, they do prevent children (and adults, for that matter) from reading each others' facial expressions, a disaster for very young kids still learning nonverbal social cues.The long-lasting psychological effects of covering children's faces, then, can be far more insidious than the simple safety concerns.Trapped in isolation with their stressed-out, fearful parents, children marinate in that anxiety until it becomes their own "new normal.". It remains important later in life, too - studies have shown that being able to read facial expressions ("social referencing") is strongly correlated with academic performance. But children being born in the Covid-19 era may be whisked away for a Covid-19 test and only given back to Mom when she's safely "masked up" - and sometimes not even then The Brookings Institute even acknowledged that social referencing is a key developmental stage for babies - only to push the issue aside by telling worried parents they could conquer the problem masks present to their developing child with a few games of peekaboo. Children's TV powerhouse Sesame Street has even tried to make social isolation palatable to its young audience with muppets (who wash their hands compulsively, talk on Zoom calls, and talk up the virtues of "video playtime," which is "a lot of fun" and "makes us feel better."Like emotion-muffling mask mandates, lockdowns are likely to have lasting negative effects on children's mental and physical health, they warn. grudgingly reported . Even a study that claimed kids under five years old might carry 100 times as much virus as adults had to concede that this did not translate to showing symptoms or transmitting the virus to others. Depriving them of the social interaction and fear-free atmosphere that are critical to their development into functional adults thus appears to serve no public health purpose.Even the World Economic Forum, which has been one of the loudest champions of lockdowns, social distancing, mask mandates, and other responses heavy on fear and light on evidence, has acknowledged the pandemic constitutes the "" warning that prolonged isolation will lead to an explosion in "." Yet, rather than call for a stop to what amounts to institutionalized child abuse, they have merely suggested countries prepare for the coming demand for mental health services, sure to be a bonanza for Big Pharma as children who take psychiatric drugs tend to end up on them for life.The future for these kids looks very dark indeed. What will it take to wake their parents? Sesame Street goes to the psych ward?