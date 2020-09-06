© CNN



almost a third of people in some states have little or no confidence they can pay August's rent or mortgage [...] Jobs have been furloughed, businesses closed, hours reduced and salaries cut [...] 35% of adults [are] still expecting a loss of employment income in the coming month for themselves or someone in their household."

none of these horrors resulted from a respiratory virus.

Never mind that there isn't the slightest medical justification for any of this.

© Gregory P. Mango



© Ali Lorestani / TT



But then, what next? No democratic society can remain in lockdown for many months or years. Their economies cannot withstand it, and the public won't allow it."

In other words,

"distance learning"

for children is just about perfectly designed to produce mentally and socially stunted adults - the kind of adults the Right Thinkers prefer to deal with.

Michael Lesher is an author, poet and lawyer whose legal work is mostly dedicated to issues connected with domestic abuse and child sexual abuse. His latest nonfiction book is Sexual Abuse, Shonda and Concealment in Orthodox Jewish Communities (McFarland & Co., 2014); his first collection of poetry, Surfaces, was published by The High Window in 2019. A memoir of his discovery of Orthodox Judaism as an adult - Turning Back: The Personal Journey of a "Born-Again" Jew - will be published in September 2020 by Lincoln Square Books.