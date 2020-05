© AFP

The economic impact of the lockdown will pale by comparison to the "perfect storm" leaving vulnerable children "isolating alongside their abusers", Sajid Javid has warned. Writing for The Telegraph , the former Home Secretary said the current restrictions appeared to be facilitating a "surge" in sexual abuse of children which he predicted would be reflected in figures later this year His intervention follows repeated warnings by children's charities about the increased risks of child abuse while children are being kept at home during the lockdown.Mr Javid said: "Children are less likely to be abused in person by an unknown predator at school than they are to be assaulted by their own family members, friends or acquaintances - often in their own home. Images and videos from sexual assaults such as these are often shared online for the gratification of others.Mr Javid, who was Home Secretary until his appointment as Chancellor last summer , states that the scale of child sexual abuse in Britain weight "the most heavily on me" of any of the aspects of his role, including terrorism.The inquiry led by Mr Javid will examine the extent of the "epidemic" of sex crimes against children in Britain, as well as the "general characteristics" of offenders and victims. He will issue recommendations on how to tackle the problem."In weighing the significance of this, our investigation will not allow cultural or political sensitivities get in the way of understanding the problem, nor will it limit our understanding of who the perpetrators are and how this crime often goes undetected."