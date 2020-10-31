© The Babylon Bee



After literally dozens of people demanded it on Twitter, The Girl Scouts of the USA announced today a new badge: the Peaceful Protest badge, awarded to girls who demonstrate mastery over throwing a Molotov cocktail.When a Girl Scout has thrown a Molotov cocktail through the window of a business or home to the satisfaction of her troop leader, she will be granted the badge to wear on her vest. It's available to Scouts of all ages, from Daisies and Brownies all the way up to Ambassadors."One of the core values of the Scouts is training our girls to be engaged with their communities and politically active," said a Girl Scouts spokesperson. "We hope this will incentivize our gals to peacefully demonstrate by burning down entire neighborhoods.""Girl power!"Other badges will include a badge for looting a Target in the name of social justice, a badge for changing your profile picture to a black square, and a badge for caving to public pressure on social media.