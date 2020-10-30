© Sky News



The Girl Scouts of America has deleted a Wednesday social media post that congratulated Justice Amy Coney Barrett for becoming one of only five women in U.S. history to be appointed to the Supreme Court.In a statement on social media, the Girl Scouts explained that the post was deleted because it was viewed as a political statement, instead of as simply congratulatory."Earlier today, we shared a post highlighting the five women who have been appointed to the Supreme Court. It was quickly viewed as a political and partisan statement which was not our intent and we have removed the post," explained the organization."Girl Scouts of the USA is a non-political, nonpartisan organization. We are neither red nor blue, but Girl Scout GREEN. We are here to lift up girls and women," said Girl Scouts.The original Girl Scouts post featured a photo of Barrett, along with a photo of the since-retired Sandra Day O'Connor and the three sitting female justices on the Supreme Court, and read simply: "Congratulations Amy Coney Barrett on becoming the fifth woman appointed to the Supreme Court since its inception in 1789."Despite its innocuous nature, the Girl Scouts post promptly drew the ire of the Left, including from Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), who wrote: "What kind of patch does one earn for uplifting a woman who is the antithesis of justice.""Thank you [Girl Scouts] for deleting your Tweet praising the Amy Comey [sic] Barret, the reason today's Girl Scouts won't have access to health care, equal pay or any of the other rights we take for granted. Still skipping your cookies over this shameful decision," tweeted Brianna Wu, executive director of Rebellion Pac."Girl Scouts, this tweet is really disappointing and won't age well when access to safe abortion and the healthcare needs of millions of women and girls is gutted in this country because of Barrett's addition to the court," tweeted Actress Amber Tamblyn, who later thanked the group for deleting its post.Barrett was confirmed as the ninth justice to the Supreme Court on Monday evening by a vote of 52-48, and sworn in shortly after.