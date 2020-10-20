Matthew Tyrmand Posobiec Biden emails
Emails and business correspondence from Hunter Biden's associate Devon Archer have been provided to OANN, and show that Archer was engaged in investing funds on behalf of the wife of Moscow's former mayor at a time when there were ongoing sanctions against Russia.

The minutes of a Board of Trustees meeting for an investment company from August 2014 show that Archer's investment company was the recipient of $200 million from Yelena Baturina, who was a billionaire who was married to the late Yury Luzhkov, who was mayor of Moscow until 2010.



Luzhkov died in December 2019, after having been instrumental in transforming the city of Moscow into a post-communist metropolis. He was allegedly ousted from politics amid corruption scandals.

State Department sanctions were meant to prevent persons who were deemed key to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine from earning from investments and property in the US.
The meeting minutes state that Devon Archer, "discussed his client relationship with Yelena Baturina, who he said had invested over $200 million dollars in his various investment funds."

During the first presidential debate, Trump asked Joe Biden why Hunter was getting $3.5 million from the former mayor of Moscow's wife.