The European Union needs to come up with a strategy to counter disinformation about 5G technology or risk false claims derailing its economic recovery and digital goals, a group of 15 countries including Poland and Sweden said.Conspiracy theories that the novel coronavirus may be linked to the wireless technologyand technology autonomy, with its promise to enable everything from self-driving cars to remote surgery and more automated manufacturing.The 15 countries listed their concerns and proposals in a joint letter to EU digital chief Margrethe Vestager, internal market commissioner Thierry Breton and values chief Vera Jourova that was seen by Reuters.they said, calling for the EU to "take an active, long-term and systemic approach" to tackling concerns about 5G and electromagnetic fields (EMF)."We, as Member States are willing to contribute to this EU-wide initiative with our national expertise and best practice to tackle the issue of 5G and EMF disinformation," the letter said.The countries urged more scientific research on the risks to people's health, proposed an awareness-raising campaign across Europe and also suggested a broad debate taking into account the fears and worries of opponents to 5G.Other signatories to the letter include Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Cyprus, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Portugal and Slovakia. (Reporting by ; Editing by Catherine Evans)