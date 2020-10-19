© Reuters



Thousands of people took to the streets of Minsk again on Sunday, as mass anti-government protests continued across the country. Sporadic scuffles erupted between demonstrators and police, with dozens reportedly detained.The Belarusian capital has played host to weekly protests against the government of President Alexander Lukashenko, since a disputed presidential election in August. This Sunday, the procession was dubbed 'The Partisan March' by its organizers., where they repeatedly ran into cordons erected by riot police and were forced to change course several times during the rally.Scuffles between protesters and police were reported. The most notable incident occurred outside the 'Belarus' shopping mall, where a group of protesters pelted officers' vehicles with stones, police told Moscow news agency RIA Novosti. Law enforcement dispersed the group, firing rubber bullet shots into the air, as a warning.Belarus has experienced over two months of mass protests following the August 9 presidential elections.The result, however, has been challenged by the opposition which has accused the authorities of gross falsifications.Lukashenko's main opponent on the day, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who is now exiled in the EU, claimed that she actually received the majority of votes despite officially be awarded just over 10 percent. Since then, she has met a number of Western leaders and has even been recognized as the 'legitimate' president by Lithuania.After the election, the initial protests were marred by violence and a heavy-handed police response, with thousands arrested. Since then, however, the weekly rallies have become relatively peaceful while