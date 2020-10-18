"

Austerity policies that reduce funding for early help increase spending on crisis services."

The police are being called to deal with soaring numbers of incidents involving people suffering from mental health crises, sparking fresh concern about lack of NHS help for the mentally ill.The number of such 999 callouts in England has risen by 41% over the past five years, with some police forces seeing more than a twofold jump since 2015, new figures reveal.Under the Mental Health Act, the police are called out to help deal with a situation because someone having a mental health emergency may pose a risk to themselves or others.Officers usually take the person to hospital for treatment and some end up being sectioned under the legislation.said Andy Bell, the deputy chief executive of the Centre for Mental Health thinktank.Responses from 23 English police forces to freedom of information requests show that the total number of mental-health-related incidents police were called to in their areas rose by 41%, from 213,513 in 2015 to 301,144 last year.Wiltshire police, for example, have seen that number jump 248% from 1,032 to 3,591 during that time. Lancashire Constabulary attended 3,981 such incidents in 2015 but that had risen to 13,640 last year, a 243% increase. Numbers also rose significantly in Humberside from 6,651 to 18,413 - a 177% rise."A mental health crisis is fast approaching and as these figures show, both the police and secondary healthcare are under enormous strain", said Tina Marshall, the UK country manager for Visiba, the digital healthcare platform provider that undertook the research.In 2018 Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary voiced "grave concerns" that officers were being called out to deal with mental-health-related incidents far more than they should. It blamed "a broken mental health system" and said the problem constituted "a national crisis".Zoë Billingham, the inspector of constabulary, warned at the time that "we cannot expect the police to pick up the pieces of a broken mental health system. Overstretched and, and people in mental health crisis don't always get the help they need."People in crisis with mental health problems need expert support, support that can't be carried out in the back of a police car or by locking them in a police cell."Earlier this month the Royal College of Psychiatrists disclosed that, such as helplines and community teams. However, mental health bodies are concerned that there is too little care available for people in the early stages of a breakdown, which can deteriorate suddenly and lead to the police becoming involved.Bell added:, we must ensure resources are available locally to keep people well where possible and respond quickly whenever necessary when help is required."