© Jhony Islas/AP



"The figure was scarcely visible and was about to disappear because it's situated on quite a steep slope that's prone to the effects of natural erosion," Peru's culture ministry said in a statement this week.



"Over the past week, the geoglyph was cleaned and conserved, and shows a feline figure in profile, with its head facing the front."

The dun sands of southern Peru, etched centuries ago with geoglyphs of a hummingbird, a monkey, an orca - and a figure some would dearly love to believe is an astronaut - have now revealed the form of an enormous cat lounging across a desert hillside.The feline Nazca line, dated to between 200BC and 100BC, emerged during work to improve access to one of the hills that provides a natural vantage point from which many of the designs can be seen.They lie 250 miles (400km) south of Lima and cover about 450 sq km (175 sq miles) of Peru's arid coastal plain.with well-defined lines that varied in width between 30cm and 40cm."It's quite striking that we're still finding new figures, but we also know that there are more to be found," Johny Isla, Peru's chief archaeologist for the lines, told the Spanish news agency Efe.Isla saidin the Nazca and Palpa valleys, all of which predated the Nazca culture (AD200-700).The archaeologist saidwhich ran from 500BC to AD200. "We know that from comparing iconographies," said Isla. "Paracas textiles, for example, show birds, cats and people that are easily comparable to these geoglyphs."