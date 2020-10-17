© Reuters/Brendan McDermid

Amazon has joined its Big Tech fellows in ramping up censorship of any criticism of the "official" Covid-19 narrative, deploying obfuscatory excuses to justify removing journalist James Perloff's latest book, he told RT.by Amazon.com, the writer revealed on Twitter on Thursday.Perloff spoke to RT on Friday about the platform's ominous act of censorship and how it seemed to validate his book's conclusions, expressing concern thatThe first sign of trouble came on Thursday whenupon putting it up for sale back in August. But before he could finish gathering the material required to prove once again that he owned the global rights to his own work,While Perloff said he "asked them to specify what guidelines [he] had violated," their reply merely restated that the "subject matter" of his book had been found to be "in violation of our content guidelines," declaring the e-commerce behemoth "will not be offering this title for sale on Amazon.With five other books already listed on the platform, Perloff has communicated with Amazon extensively over the years, but something was off about these latest messages. In previous communications, "they would usually at least give a first name," he said. "This time I was dealing with persons - or a person - who was cowering behind total anonymity."Perloff insistsfrom medical professionals, academic publications, and frontline physicians, with hundreds of endnotes referencing scholarly journals and other unimpeachable sources.he said, pointing out that several other coronavirus dissenters are selling their books on the platform without incident.The political analyst is far from the first to run afoul of Amazon's increasingly stringent censorship. But while he is familiar with the trials and tribulations of former New York Times reporter Alex Berenson, who found his own corona-skeptic tome temporarily squelched until billionaire Elon Musk drew attention to the censorship on social media, Perloff cynically lamented that he himself lacks "friends among the rich and famous" to rescue his book fromUltimately, however, he has faith in the"If you say to people, 'Don't read this book,' their instinct is to go and read it."