Streaming numbers for their respective town halls paint a somewhat different picture.Instead of a presidential debate - that was canceled over a last-minute rule change - Trump and Biden held town halls on different TV networks Thursday evening.- and to hear the media on Friday, the Democrat won easily.Biden drew 12.7 million total viewers to Trump's 10.4 million, Variety In the key 18-49 demographic, Biden led Trump 2.6 to 1.7, according to the same source.The Daily Beast , which had anticipated just such an outcome,, since his town hall was simulcast on those cable networks as well. However, it conceded thatFinal ratings showed Biden's town hall averaging 13.9 million viewers to Trump's just over 13 million across all networks, CNN reported describing it as "a result virtually no one in the TV business expected."Democrats were also doing a victory lap when it came tonumbers, citing a Newsweek piece to point out theThe very same publication, however, also reported thatBy the time that article was published - 10 am Eastern on Friday - theEarlier this week, more than 100 liberal actors, producers, and directors - apparently believing Trump would triumph over Biden in the ratings - tried to pressure NBC into rescheduling the president's event.Arguing that scheduling him directly opposite Biden was "enabling the President's bad behavior" and "doing a disservice to the American public," theto before or after Biden's, so Americans could watch both candidates.Among the signatories were 'Law & Order: SVU' stars Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni; directors J.J. Abrams and Ava DuVernay; actors Jon Hamm, Josh Gad, Julianne Moore, and Kumail Nanjiani; 'The West Wing' creator Aaron Sorkin and cast members Allison Janney, Richard Schiff, and Joshua Malina; and outspoken Resistance activists such as Patton Oswalt, Sarah Silverman, Debra Messing, and Alec Baldwin.