Johnny Rotten, frontman of the Sex Pistols, has announced that he is backing Donald Trump, describing the president as 'the only sensible choice' for the November election.The London-born punk rocker, real name John Lydon, now lives in Los Angeles and became a US citizen in 2013.He has previously voted for Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, but told The Observer that he was now throwing his support behind Trump because of his handling of the economy.Lydon, the paper reported, began supporting Trump when he too was accused of racism.In 2008 Kele Okereke, of Bloc Party, said that members of Lydon's entourage were racially abusive during a backstage fight at a reunited Sex Pistols festival appearance.Asked about the killing of George Floyd, Lydon says it was 'ghastly' but doesn't mean all white people are racist.When told that the slogan 'all lives matter' is seen as a belittling of Black Lives Matter, he replies: 'Of course I'm anti-racism.'Lydon in August 2015 confirmed to Vice that he had become a US citizen in 2013.'Yeah, two years back,' he said.'And I'm very, very glad. I'll tell you what amazes me, though. Talking to American journalists, I've not heard, "Well done" or anything like it! It's just this negative wall, and I want to know what that means.'Because let's face it: I'm no friend of any government in the world, but if the American government accepted me - of all the people in the world that could cause trouble for you - aren't you happy for me?'Trump appears to have changed his mind.Last week Trump received another surprising endorsement - earning the backing of the Taliban.The endorsement, made by Zabihullah Mujahid, came just as other Taliban leaders wished the president a speedy recovery from COVID-19 'We hope he will win the election and wind up U.S. military presence in Afghanistan,' Mujahid told CBS News Another Taliban leader added: 'When we heard about Trump being COVID-19 positive, we got worried for his health, but seems he is getting better.'Tim Murtaugh, Trump's campaign spokesman, said on Saturday that they 'reject' the endorsement.'The Taliban should know that the president will always protect American interests by any means necessary,' Murtaugh added.In June, the president's son, Donald Trump Jr, told his father about documents found during the May 2011 raid which killed Osama bin Laden, in which the Al Qaeda leader said he hoped Biden would become president.The secretive documents, first reported in 2012 by The Washington Post , outlined a plan to take out Obama and top U.S. military commander David Petraeus as they traveled by plane.Don Jr said he had recently been made aware of the documents.'There was paperwork from Osama bin Laden saying that he wanted to kill President Obama, because it would put Joe Biden in charge,' he told his father.'And essentially he's so grossly incompetent it would lead to the destruction of America.Trump said he was unaware of it, but would 'immediately make a great commercial'.