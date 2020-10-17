trump biden
The second and final presidential debate between President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will focus on topics including the coronavirus pandemic, race in America and climate change, the Commission on Presidential Debates announced Friday.

NBC News correspondent Kristen Welker will moderate the debate in Nashville, Tenn. The selected six topics for the event are: fighting COVID-19, American families, race in America, climate change, national security and leadership.

The two candidates will meet on stage next Thursday for just the second time, but it will mark the last debate before Election Day. The two were slated to have a town hall-style debate this week, but the event was canceled after Trump balked at having it take place virtually following his COVID-19 diagnosis.

Instead, Biden and Trump held competing town halls at the same time on Thursday night broadcast by ABC and NBC, respectively.

The upcoming debate will include some overlap with the first one between Trump and Biden. That debate, moderated by Chris Wallace of Fox News, also covered the pandemic and the issues of race and recent violence in American cities.

Climate change was briefly discussed at the vice presidential debate last week, and it came up for a short exchange during the first Trump-Biden debate.