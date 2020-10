© Reuters / Lucy Nicholson; Reuters / Leonhard Foeger

An airline crew has reported seeing yet another person in a jetpack flying thousands of feet over LAX, the second such sighting in a matter of weeks. The FBI, which is still looking into the first encounter, has begun a new probe.The jetpack-strapped individual was seen flying at an altitude of 6,500 feet by a China Airlines crew on Wednesday afternoon, roughly seven miles north of the Los Angeles International Airport, local media reported , citing a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) spokesman.The FAA notified local law enforcement of the sighting and is in contact with the FBI, which said in its own statement that it had launched a new investigation, urging witnesses to come forward with any details they might have.Though the FBI's Los Angeles office said it was investigating almost immediately after the first sighting, the bureau has yet to offer any explanation for the high-flying daredevil, who it claimed "threaten[ed] US airspace."