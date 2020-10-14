The pandemic has rapidly shifted attitudes towards home working, the research showed, with two thirds of workers developing a greater appreciation of the benefits and challenges of doing their jobs remotely.
Even though only 5% of those surveyed worked from home most of the time before the lockdown, now 87% of workers wanted the ability to choose where, how and when they worked - blending between being office-based and working remotely, Cisco said in a report issued on Wednesday.
Cisco Vice President Gordon Thomson said companies would have to reconfigure how they operate to help meet the new demands of workers, who prioritised effective communication and collaboration above everything else.
He said technology would also be used to ensure employees were safe and their data was secure in their working environment, whether in the home or the office.
This could include, for example, sensors that monitored the heating and lighting in a home work station, or technology that checked social distancing and whether people were wearing masks in the office, he said.
Comment: Is this really the primary goal for such invasive measures?
"It's not just about connecting people anymore, it's about the experience you deliver to people as they are connected," he said in an interview. "We are investing far more in the analytical piece that goes behind the connectivity."
Cisco surveyed 10,000 people across 12 markets in Europe, the Middle East and Russia for its Workforce of the Future research.
Comment: It's highly likely that the number of people wanting the option to work from home was high even before the spectre of the 'new normal' was being enforced on our lives. But, notably, the vast majority of companies denied the average worker the ability to work from home, even when they were perfectly capable of doing so before the lockdowns, and for reasons they don't state explicitly but that are becoming clear: they don't trust employees to do their job when they're not under the watchful eye of a middle manager.
This has been partly been revealed in a number of stories that have come out recently including the rise of 'productivity' tracking software installed into home workers computers as well as employees being told that they can't do particular things in their own home - from what they must wear to whether they can smoke - even when it has no obvious impact on their work.
