With over a million deaths, there are now countless people who know someone to have passed away from Covid-19. For one Russian family, mourning was followed by a shock, after their 'dead' relative turned out to be very much alive.In the tiny Siberian village of Shabanovo, around 3,000km east of Moscow, an elderly pensioner was laid to rest in a closed coffin, after being hospitalized with coronavirus.According to the nursing home's acting director, Savely Sarbadakov, two elderly residents were diagnosed with Covid-19, their identities were mixed up when one passed away.Shabanovo is located in Kemerovo Oblast, known for being one of the country's most important industrial regions for its extensive coal deposits. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the area has recorded 11,878 confirmed Covid-19 cases, and 143 deaths.