The decision is considered a win for Republicans who wanted the election night deadline to stand, under state law. However,If the appeals court ruling stands, absentee ballots must be delivered to Wisconsin election clerks by 8 p.m. on Election Day, adhering to state law.Last month,that any ballot that arrived in clerk's offices by Nov. 9 will be counted, as long as they were postmarked by Nov. 3.The 7th Circuit Court judges initially upheld Conley's ruling on Sept. 29, rejecting the Republicans' standing to intervene.according to the Associated Press A federal court of appeals has reinstating Wisconsin's Election Day receipt deadline and rule out the possibility of accepting ballots through email. "This is a huge victory for Wisconsin voters who reasonably expect timely and secure election results," said Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.Just the News on Friday morning attempted to reach the Democratic National Committee for comment. The group has yet to respond.This week, the Supreme Court ruled with Republicans, reinstating South Carolina's witness requirement for mail-in ballots. The decisions follows