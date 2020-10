© The Denver Post

This story has been updated to reflect new information from the Denver Police that indicates the shooter is believed to be private security for a local television station. Initial reporting from the Denver Post stated that the shooter was a left-wing activist.A shooting in Denver on Saturday afternoon at a "BLM-Antifa Soup Drive" has left a conservative demonstrator dead, whom police say was shot and killed by a security guard hired by NBC News affiliate 9NEWS.The shooting, which was caught on multiple livestreams and shared on social media, involved a man participating in what was billed as a "Patriot Rally" of conservative Trump supporters. The rally was organized by John Tiegen, a right-wing social media figure.The Denver Post initially reported that the right-wing protester allegedly sprayed mace at a Black Lives Matter supporter, who retaliated by fatally shooting him with a handgun. The police arrested two men almost immediately after the shooting occurred, in scenes captured on livestream.Shortly after, the Denver Police provided a briefing, indicating that they have not determined any affiliation for the suspect.Footage of the incident appears to back up the initial report.Police say that they are now working on a homicide investigation following the killing.According to Denver Post, the two groups faced off in competing rallies around the Civic Center. As the rallies grew, members from the two groups confronted each other with shouts while police stood by. A left-wing protestor burned a Thin Blue Line flag in front of officers to taunt them.