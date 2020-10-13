Society's Child
Conservative shot and killed by NBC News affiliate's security guard at 'Patriot Rally' in Denver - UPDATE: Shooter didn't have security guard license
The Post Millennial
Sun, 11 Oct 2020 01:07 UTC
A shooting in Denver on Saturday afternoon at a "BLM-Antifa Soup Drive" has left a conservative demonstrator dead, whom police say was shot and killed by a security guard hired by NBC News affiliate 9NEWS.
The shooting, which was caught on multiple livestreams and shared on social media, involved a man participating in what was billed as a "Patriot Rally" of conservative Trump supporters. The rally was organized by John Tiegen, a right-wing social media figure. Conservatives carried banners that mocked communism and chanted slogans in support of the police.
Left-wing activists showed up to counter-protest the event with a competing event dubbed the "BLM-Antifa Soup Drive," but the event quickly turned violent as left-wing activists faced off against conservatives.
The Denver Post initially reported that the right-wing protester allegedly sprayed mace at a Black Lives Matter supporter, who retaliated by fatally shooting him with a handgun. The police arrested two men almost immediately after the shooting occurred, in scenes captured on livestream.
Footage of the incident appears to back up the initial report.
Police say that they are now working on a homicide investigation following the killing.
According to someone claiming to be a witness to the event on Reddit who was "front row to this shooting," two men were arguing and pushing. The purported witness claims that he thought the police would step in but made no movement to break up the argument.
"One person was telling the other, 'Go ahead, mace me bro. Mace me! What are you gonna do? Why don't you mace me?!' More pushing. A burst of orange mace erupts and the BANG one single shot," he wrote. "The larger man fell backwards and the shooter held his hands and gun (still in hands) up in the air. Police rush in, arrest the shooter and surround the body on the ground. They then clear everyone out and that's when I left."
According to Denver Post, the two groups faced off in competing rallies around the Civic Center. As the rallies grew, members from the two groups confronted each other with shouts while police stood by. A left-wing protestor burned a Thin Blue Line flag in front of officers to taunt them.
One hour into the dueling protests, police were forced to deploy pepperballs at Antifa militants who became increasingly belligerent, as Antifa militants and Black Lives Matter supporters headed into the amphitheater area, where right-wing protestors were gathered. The left-wing group then attempted to tear down the barrier dividing the two groups, prompting police to deploy less-lethal weapons at the left-wing belligerents.
Denver Police later tweeted that they determined that the suspect is a "private security guard with no affiliation with Antifa," but speculation remains about the shooter's motives.
Comment: According to CBS Denver the shooter, Matthew Dolloff, was not licensed to be a security guard. He wasn't working for Pinkerton:
Private security guard, Matthew Dolloff, was contracted through a third-party firm by Pinkerton, but was not an actual employee, the company clarified in a statement, cited by 9NEWS. Pinkerton did not disclose the name of Dolloff's regular employer. "The agent in question is not a Pinkerton employee. Pinkerton is fully cooperating with law enforcement authorities in their investigation of this matter," the statement says as quoted.A social media post from 4 years ago suggests he may have had a history of confronting conservatives.
Dolloff, 30, was contracted to protect 9NEWS staff, an NBC-affiliated television station in Denver, Colorado, as the station covered rivaling Black Lives Matter and "Patriot Muster" demonstrations in the city on Saturday. The security guard is accused of shooting and killing US Navy veteran Lee Keltner after a brief altercation with the conservative protester. Dolloff was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder.
Reader Comments
R.C.
P.s., C83:
So the media is kicking it up a gear and just hiring leftists to shoot Conservatives.**Not bad for a hangover!
RC
My liver can't wait
The purported witness claims that he thought the police would step in but made no movement to break up the argument.Hopefully, they and their cities will start getting sued of abandoning their paid-for duty.
R.C.
ABC-Denver is gonna be paying out HUGE, HUGE $$$$. (And, as per the above, hopefully they'll even sue the Denver PD for what I wrote above.)
R.C.
Hey Rowan, check this [Link]
At 6:34, the two guys smiling over the dollars being printed? Know who they're supposed to be? Guy on L? On R? (Answer infra)
RC
Will spell backwards. On left: noxin*; On Right: namredlah (I think.)
RC
*Ain't that backwards spelling appropriate? I didn't plan it that way though the guy was thoroughly NOXious. RC
Parker instead suggested that he produce it (The Wall film) and give the directing task to Gerald Scarfe and Michael Seresin, a cinematographer.[10] Waters began work on the film's screenplay after studying scriptwriting books. He and Scarfe produced a special-edition book containing the screenplay and art to pitch the project to investors."And, I ain't the only one to think that it looks 'Wallish', for I found this
: "Here's an interesting piece of animation (I'N-SHADOW') recently released along similar lines to I, Pet Goat II infused with a bit of Gerald Scarfe and more than"[Link]
So I guess it's another artist.
RC
Haha only you Rowan, my friend! Sure looks like nixon now you mentioned it haha
Drink lots of water, take appropriate supplements (including Vits. C E & Milk Thistle), eat protein, drink / eat caffeine & aspirin, & for carb refill, your choice: flour tortillas OR beer.
RC
Onwards and upwards!
HERE ARE THE ORIGINAL 71 PICS. (Denver Post wants me to pay $ to see them - I've used up my good graces / goodwill there.,)
[Link]
Can any SOTTites check those pics to find which image is supposedly the above? Once a gun is recoiled that far, the victim should have been obviously impacted, but I can't see them to learn.
These things I know: I trust SOTTites - not the BFM.
R.C.
Filename: RALLY_874, Frame #: 2642, Capture time: 3:36:54 PM, Camera model: NIKON D5, Focal length (mm): 26, Aperture: 6.3, Shutter speed: 1/500, ISO: 400. Denver, Colorado. October 10, 2020.
SOTTite S.O.P 👌🙂
Just when I thought the media were at a historic low, they managed to do the opposite of smashing the glass ceiling.
Just like Hillary.