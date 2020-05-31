Society's Child
Denver police chief: Officers found weapons, gas cans planted in protest area
thedenverchannel.com
Sat, 30 May 2020 19:22 UTC
Pazen in an interview with Denver7 showed a picture of some of the weapons that officers found inside of a backpack, including a hatchet and a heavy chain. Pazen said officers also found two five-gallon canisters of gas that were planted in the area.
"Nothing like that has any place in a peaceful protest and we need to make sure that the good people of Denver who want to have their voices heard, they police themselves," Pazen said. "They make sure these individual agitators do not take control or hijack their peaceful message."
Pazen said, "We do have individuals who are not Denverites who are coming into our city to cause great harm."
"We want to support people who peacefully march but we will hold those people accountable, these agitators that are hijacking this very important and powerful message that we as a country are facing," Pazen said.
Tensions began to escalate between police and protesters about 6 p.m., when officers began deploying tear gas canisters and pepper balls to disperse crowds.
Reader Comments
The right hand doesn't know what the left hand is doing - because it doesn't want to.
R.C.
P.s., I am just about past dealing with this. The blatant stupidity of AmeriKant idiots, when the truth ain't 'out there' but 'right here!' is too fucking painful.
I loved America, I always will. This AIN'T AMERICA!
RC
Rowan Cocoan This AIN'T AMERICA!Indeed...it is a feverish, complete with night sweats, nightmarish hellscape from someone like Soros...
Quote of the Day
"Mr. President, the GLADIO system has operated for four decades under various names. It has operated clandestinely, and we are entitled to attribute to it all the destabilization, all the provocation and all the terrorism that have occurred in our countries over these four decades, and to say that, actively or passively, it must have had an involvement. It was set up by the CIA and NATO which, while purporting to defend democracy, were actually undermining it and using it for their own nefarious purposes."
~ Greek MEP at a European Parliament debate about 'Operation GLADIO', 22 November 1990
Recent Comments
Someone should have told Prof. '5million UK dead' Ferguson about all this before he launched lockdown on us.
US has deadliest police culture in the world? More projecting from RT. Maybe they meant most corrupt and unable police in the world. Cause thats...
The study shows that women who carry the Neandertal variant of the receptor tend to have fewer bleedings during early pregnancy, fewer...
As Joe's mental health deteriorates, his staff will have to restrain him from sniffing the butts of people walking too near to him. It's coming....
"Serologic test results should not be used to make decisions about returning persons to the workplace." Health officials or health care providers...