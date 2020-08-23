© Twitter











Dozens of anti-police protesters have been swarming around downtown Denver, Colorado, setting fires and smashing windows, with authorities seemingly struggling to contain the hit-and-run violence.Police officers in riot gear were seen guarding the Denver Police Department on Saturday night, but elsewhere across downtown Denver, local reporters described "ugly scenes" of arson and vandalism.Police conducted eight arrests as smaller groups of rioters have been running rampant, apparently using guerilla tactics and largely avoiding direct clashes, but throwing fireworks and other projectiles at the officers.The chaos follows a public call to 'Give 'Em Hell' shared on social media over the past week, urging "action and demonstration in the wake of the city council's decision to deprive the people of Denver the right to shape their community and vote to abolish the police."