The Seattle Police Department said in a news release that two people were arrested and at least a dozen officers were injured on Sunday.
Protesters shouted "no justice, no peace" and called for the Seattle Police Department to be defunded as they marched in the streets.
In a post on Twitter, police said the demonstrators left behind "a trail of property destruction." They added: "These are criminal acts, not peaceful protests."
In a press release, the police department said the protest had started peacefully in Westlake Park in downtown Seattle at 10.30 a.m. but around three hours later, a second group showed up, carrying baseball bats and started marching south on Fifth Avenue.Doors of Wallgreens after protesters broke glass and some entered, line of police on Pine before Broadway, that appear to be staying there for the time being #seattleprotest #seattleprotests pic.twitter.com/k5LYOasVC7
Police reported broken windows, vandalized buildings and looted businesses on the protesters' march route. The Seattle Police Headquarters and the Seattle Municipal Court were among the buildings vandalized.
Videos on social media showed an Amazon Go store, a Walgreens and a Starbucks among the businesses that were damaged and looted. Last week, protesters called for a boycott of Starbucks and called for the company to stop donating to the Seattle Police Foundation.
Police added that it "appeared to be a very concerted effort at property damage of certain businesses and government facilities."
Later, authorities said some protesters had tried to break into the police department's West Precinct building.
"Protesters threw rocks and bottles at the officers who were outside defending the precinct," police said. "An unknown person or persons threw multiple large mortar-type fireworks at officers from a close range."
Police used blast balls and pepper spray "to stop the assault on officers."
Twelve officers were injured in total, including one who sustained burns to his neck area and was transported to hospital, police said. Two people were arrested, one for assault and one for theft.
Later, protesters marched to the Capitol Hill neighborhood, where police said some continued damaging property and looting. A small fire was set inside a business after its windows were broken, police added.
People also broke the windows of the East Precinct and a firework was thrown into the police station's lobby, igniting a small fire that was extinguished quickly, police said.
The East Precinct and surrounding area was the scene of a number of nights of violent clashes between police and protesters in June, which led to the police department abandoning the precinct building and protesters setting up an autonomous zone first dubbed the Capital Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) and later renamed the Capitol Hill Organized Protest, or CHOP.
Protests against police brutality and racism were touched off in Seattle by the killing of George Floyd, a Black man, in Minneapolis police custody on May 25, and have taken place almost every night since.
