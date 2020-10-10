Climate change is making the world more dangerous. NATO's task is to preserve peace and keep us safe. So to fulfil our main responsibility, NATO must help to curb climate change for our security today and for the security of future generations.

Let's start with this claim:



Growing up in Norway, I learnt in school that temperatures in Svalbard, arctic home of the polar bear, would hardly ever rise above freezing. But this year, thermostats in Svalbard reached a record 21.7 degrees.



They obviously did not teach him very well then! Summer temperatures in Svalbard hit the mid teens every year. Although this year hit a record of 21.7C, it was only slightly warmer than the previous highest temperature of 21.3C, set in 1979. Hardly an excuse to turn NATO upside down!



https://climexp.knmi.nl/gdcntmax.cgi?id=someone@somewhere&WMO=SV000001008&STATION=SVALBARD_AIRPORT&extraargs=

NATO and its member countries also have a responsibility to help reduce climate change by producing fewer emissions without compromising our core tasks.



We have long focused on fuel efficiency to improve our military effectiveness. Reducing our dependency on fossil fuels, for instance by using solar panels to power military camps, will not just help combat climate change, it can make our troops and equipment more secure, by improving our ability to operate independently and flexibly.



Members of the NATO Alliance are taking a lead with plans to cut emissions from our armed forces through initiatives such as using biofuels, developing hybrid vehicles and improving the energy efficiency of bases and other infrastructure.

Its interventions - such as the one in Libya in 2011 - often seem to make things worse, not better.