Scientists and local leaders said lockdowns are ineffective

"even tighter restrictions might now be being considered,"

The UK government wants to be "more consistent" on localized restrictions amid the rise in coronavirus cases in the north of England, admitting that the current measures so far have not been sufficiently effective.With 14,162 people across the UK diagnosed with Covid-19 on Wednesday, Prime Minister Boris. The measures could include closing them altogether in Liverpool, Manchester, and Newcastle, after a surge in cases.Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick says the government is considering different options because the virus is rising, "in terms of the number of cases, quite significantly" iLocal lockdowns would have "flattened the curve" of infection rates in certain areas, the minister told Sky News. However, the measures have yet to bring about a desirable effect."We haven't yet seen the impact that we would like to have seen, and we understand that's extremely frustrating to local people in those areas," Jenrick said. But he added that.", because, among other things, the rules are unclear.and a monstrous and frightening lack of communication."Jenrick said, nevertheless, thatbut he failed to confirm if a vote on the 10pm curfew would take place in Parliament next week.on Wednesday. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon ordered pubs in the two biggest cities, Glasgow and Edinburgh, to close, and restricted the operation of food and drink businesses in the rest of Scotland.The government is also expected to announce a three-tier traffic light system of lockdown measures to prevent a continued rise in coronavirus cases.