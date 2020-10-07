© Lindsey Wasson/Reuters



The world's billionaires "did extremely well" during the coronavirus pandemic, growing their already-huge fortunes to a record high of $10.2tn (£7.8tn).just as millions of people around the world lost their jobs or were struggling to get by on government schemes.The report found that billionaires had mostly benefited fromwhen they were at their nadir during the global lockdowns in March and April. UBS said billionaires' wealth had hit "a new high, surpassing the previous peak of $8.9tn reached at the end of 2017".up from 2,158 in 2017.Josef Stadler, the head of UBS's global family office department that deals directly with the world's richest people, said:Stadler said the super-rich were able to benefit from the crisis because they had "the stomach" to buy more company shares when equity markets around the world were crashing. Global stock markets have since rebounded making up much of the losses.Stadler said billionaires typically have "significant risk appetite" and were confident to gamble some of their considerable fortunes.Luke Hilyard, executive director of the High Pay Centre, a thinktank that focuses on excessive pay, said:Stadler said the fact that billionaire wealth had increased so much at a time when hundreds of millions of people around the world are strugglinghe said. "Are they aware of it? Yes."Stadler has previously warned that the yawning inequality gap between rich and poor could lead to a "strike back".Billionaires' fortunes have swelled by $4.2bn (or 70%) in the three years since Stadler warned about the threat of a global uprising against the super-rich.The world's current super-rich people hold the greatest concentration of wealth since the US Gilded Age at the turn of the 20th century, when families such as the Carnegies, Rockefellers and Vanderbilts controlled vast fortunes.The UBS report did not rank the fortunes of the world's wealth, but thethe founder and chief executive of Amazon,Bezos's wealth hasaccording to the Bloomberg billionaires index, due to the surge in Amazon's share price as more people turned to the company. One of the few women is the cosmetics entrepreneur, Kylie Jenner.UBS saidThe report said:The research shows thatIn the US, 98 billionaires donated a total of $4.5bn, in China 12 billionaires gave $679m, and in Australia just two billionaires donated $324m. But in the UK, nine billionaires have donated just $298m.