How old are the silks?

© Nationalmuseet / The National Museum of Denmark



© Nationalmuseet / The National Museum of Denmark / Albert Haelwegh, SMK Open.



Were the king's silks stolen?

Birds and eagle motive

Precious silk

Danish King got enshrined in his own clothes - but appeared with his brothers' Scientific analysis solve puzzle about the age and destiny of precious silk textiles from AD 1100.The history of the relics has been that of turmoil at times, varying from initial worship of the Catholic believers to being walled up and hidden after the protestant reformation in AD 1536.Since the 19century the brothers' wooden shrines have been on display in the cathedral as heritage objects of national importance.The shrines of Canute and Benedikt have long been a puzzle in Danish history. They both contain several well-preserved textiles of silk and linen and the question is: How old are the textiles and what is their historical context?Now,According to historical sources, both brothers were covered in valuable textiles when enshrined.It is tempting to suggest that the king's precious textiles have been stolen at some point after AD 1582, says professor and an expert in archaeometry, Kaare Lund Rasmussen from University of Southern Denmark.When the two shrines were removed from their walled up hiding places and prepared to be put on display- and they declared themselves unable to judge in which of the shrines the found fabrics belonged.They decided to move the best textiles from Benedikt's shrine to King Canute's shrine, so that he could be presented with the most beautiful, most precious textiles when on display under a glass lid.Professor Kaare Lund Rasmussen and colleagues have performed chemical analysis ofPut together with historical sources this convinces us that today, King Canute lies in his shrine with what is actually his brother's burial textiles, says professor Kaare Lund Rasmussen.Among the textiles, intended for Benedikt but later placed with Canute, are a pillow with birds and a textile called the Eagle Silk., says Kaare Lund Rasmussen.According to senior researchers at the Danish National Museum, Ulla Kjær and Poul Grinder-Hansen,